17.10.2023 Social News

Ato Essien saga: 'Punish board members too'— Atik Mohammed

17.10.2023 LISTEN

Atik Mohammed has voiced his dismay regarding the sentencing of William Ato Essien, the founder of the now-defunct Capital Bank, who was recently convicted of stealing GH¢90 million from the bank.

The Accra High Court handed Ato Essien a 15-year prison sentence with hard labour.

Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, presiding over the case, asserted that Ato Essien had taken advantage of Capital Bank for his personal gain and had recklessly depleted the bank's funds, disregarding the interests of its depositors.

"The convict demonstrated sheer greed in his desire to own another bank besides Capital Bank Ltd and leftno stone unturned through subterfuge and deceit with pure criminal intent to set up Sovereign Bank Ltd. Being in a position of trust, he was expected to have demonstrated a sense of responsibility and true fidelity. He had no cause, whatsoever, to steal such gargantuan sums of money," Justice Kyei Baffour remarked in his ruling.

The judge emphasised the consequences of Ato Essien's actions, stating, "I cannot fail to take into account the trail of pain and tears that had been occasioned by the criminal conduct of the convict (Essien). Countless innocent citizens lost their jobs and are still job hunting. The nation had to spend huge sums of money to bail out creditors and depositors."

The former acting General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), in the discussion regarding the case on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, expressed his sadness about Ato Essien's sentence, particularly considering his young age.

He noted the importance of holding those responsible for bank mismanagement accountable.

Atik Mohammed quizzes, "What has been done to the other banks that went under due to mismanagement?"

According to him, board members of Ato Essien's bank should also be held liable.

He stated, "The Board is the highest decision-making body; I haven't seen any of the Board members standing trial.”

