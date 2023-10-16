Modern Ghana logo
We’ve found five of Cecilia Dapaah’s bank accounts clean from corruption — OSP reveals

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced that its investigation has cleared five of former Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah's bank accounts of suspicion of tainted money.

"The investigation has eliminated five (5) of the bank accounts of Ms. Dapaah from suspicion of being tainted property," said Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng in a statement.

The OSP froze Dapaah's bank accounts and assets in July as part of an investigation into "suspected corruption and corruption-related offences involving large amounts of money."

However, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng stated that the freeze order on the five bank accounts has been revoked on October 16, after its investigations deemed them untainted by corruption.

"On 16 October 2023 the Special Prosecutor revoked the freezing order in respect of the eliminated five (5) bank accounts of Ms. Dapaah," he said.

However, the OSP noted that, “The freezing order is still in force and effect in respect of the other bank accounts and financial assets of Ms. Dapaah."

