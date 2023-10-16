Five of Cecilia Dapaah’s Bank accounts clean, the rest still frozen – OSP reveals

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has released five of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah's bank accounts.

The accounts were initially frozen in July as part of an OSP investigation into "suspected corruption and corruption-related offences involving large amounts of money and other valuable items."

"The investigation has eliminated five (5) of the bank accounts of Ms. Dapaah from suspicion of being tainted property," said Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng in a statement released on Monday, October 16.

According to the statement, the freezing order remains in effect for Dapaah's other bank accounts and financial assets.

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng stated, "On 16 October 2023 the Special Prosecutor revoked the freezing order in respect of the eliminated five (5) bank accounts of Ms. Dapaah. The freezing order is still in force and effect in respect of the other bank accounts and financial assets of Ms. Dapaah."