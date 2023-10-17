GAMLS awards Health Minister for appointing director, Allied Health Services

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has commended and awarded the Minister of Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, for his meritorious contribution to the development of medical laboratory practice in Ghana.

According to a statement issued by GAMLS and signed by Dr. Dennis Adu-Gyasi (FWAPCMLS) on Saturday, October 14, 2023, GAMLS acknowledges the contributions of the Minister of Health towards the verifiable expanded diagnostic capacity of medical laboratories in Ghana and also for the appointment of a director for Allied Health Services at the Ministry of Health needs commendation.

The association has been galvanizing a lot of support to making a case as to why certain investments must be made by government towards making their profession highly recognized and appreciated in the health sector.

It is towards achieving this vision by the GAMLS and recounting the contributions of the current Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, that the association notes that, though COVID-19 was an international health emergency, it has served as a blessing to the country.

According to the GAMLS statement, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020, there were only two facilities that had the capacity to do molecular testing and diagnosis of the disease.

"About a year into the pandemic, the country could now boast of not less than 56 facilities that could test to diagnose infected individuals. All these have been achieved under the able leadership of Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister of Health, Ghana. The molecular testing capacity established in these facilities could be used to test for other pathogens of public health importance during surveillance to detect future outbreaks.

"Another commendable contribution made in the Ministry of Health under the leadership of the minister is the creation of an office for and appointment of Director (Chief Programme Officer) of Allied Health Professions to steer the affairs of issues that affect the Allied Health Professions, including Medical Laboratory Science. This good example has been emulated by the Ho Teaching Hospital, Volta Region and the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Northern Region," the statement noted.

The professional body encourages the Public Service Commission to take steps to ensure this legal representation is replicated across all strata of public service delivery in relation to Allied Health Profession practice.

GAMLS has taken cognizance of the efforts of the Minister of Health and in celebrating its 50th Anniversary with the Annual National Congress for 2023, held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), it took the opportunity to commend Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu for his sterling leadership, and all who helped in achieving these landmark victories with respect to health service delivery in Ghana.