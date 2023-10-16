Green leafy vegetables promote healthy growth - IMaH Dietician

Ms. Ama Hienne Amoako, a dietician at International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has advocated for the intake of green leafy vegetables, which are high in critical nutrients and can help support healthy growth and development.

She noted that green leafy vegetables, such as kontomire and dandelion, are high in folic acid and should be consumed by pregnant women to help with brain development.

The IMaH Dietician was giving a presentation at the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility!" event.

An effort of the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office aiming at improving health-related communication and providing a forum for health information dissemination in order to influence personal health decisions through better health literacy.

Ms. Amoako, speaking on "Paediatric Nutrition," stated that eating fruits like oranges, pawpaws, sweet potatoes, and palm oil, which are high in vitamin A for pregnancy, helps the mother and child keep excellent vision.

Additionally, iron supplements, when taken during pregnancy, aid in the development of the child.

She advised pregnant women to choose a meal from the four-star diet, which includes staples, legumes and seed foods, fruits and vegetables, and animal sources, and that it be put on a child's plate to serve as a balanced diet.

"The four-star diet, when consumed, helps the body fight diseases and keeps the body fit", she went on to say.

Ms. Amoako highlighted that folic acid supplements, as well as iron supplements, are provided by a physician during the gestation stage to prevent any deficiency in the baby when it is created or delivered.

She stated that each dietary necessary offered in our meals is critical to the body's immunity and growth.

"Parents with newly born babies should bring them out for the early morning sun, which provides vitamin D and also aids in the identification of the child's eyes if any changes occur," she said.

In his welcome address, Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency Tema, stressed the critical need for the media and health professionals to collaborate towards holistic health care.

He stated that correct health information distribution to the target audience is vital to avoiding and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

Mr. Ameyibor went on to say that "developing and deepening a working relationship between media practitioners and health professionals would eventually create a channel for the transmission of accurate health communication".

-CDA Consult || Contributor