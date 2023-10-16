Residents of Tema furious over sale of children's park to Chinese developer

Tema residents have pledged to oppose the acquisition of Tema Metropolitan Library and children's park property at Tema Community Five in the Tema West Municipality by a Chinese developer.

The lone public library in Tema has stood on the property between the WAEC test hall and Tema Secondary School for many years.

Tema citizen and social activist Mr. Abraham Lartey told reporters that he had seen an excavator laying trenches near the children's park and library.

Sand and stones have also been piled on the ground, Mr Lartey continued, in preparation for the start of a building project there.

He claimed that this would have a detrimental effect on the social and academic lives of the locals, who rely on the playground and library for a variety of activities.

In response to claims that TDC sold the land to Chinese developers, Mr. Ian Tabalor Okwei, Protocol Officer of TDC Development Company Limited, questioned how they could have sold land that was not theirs.

According to the local government law, Mr. Okwei clarified, that the assemblies are in control of the daily operations on public lands, and TDC is only responsible for managing the documentation of such lands on its plan.

He stated that TDC could not profit from the commercialization of such public lands since it was only entitled to a peppercorn or a small payment. He further stated that the layout of public lands could not be altered, even if they were utilized for commercial endeavours.

He said that they had to comply with the law and approve the Tema Metropolitan Assembly's (TMA) request for a 55-year sublease of a proposed commercial recreational complex from the developers, W.B. Impex Limited.

The TDC Protocol Officer stated that the TMA had previously requested a sublease from his organization when Mr. Kempes Ofosuware was the Metropolitan Chief Executive.

He continued by saying that in 2018, Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, the immediate past MCE for Tema Metropolis, verified the previous request for the sub-lease release to the Chinese developers, which had been approved following an audit. The request had been unanswered for years.

As for Mr. Kempes Ofosuware, he clarified that when a Chinese investor and his Ghanaian counterpart contacted the assembly to request the site for the development of apartments, he wrote to TDC while he was leading the TMA to find out who owned the land and for what purpose.

Mr. Ofosuware said that the procedure was not finished when he left office, but he claimed he started it specifically to support the government's efforts to address the significant housing gap the nation faced.

He claims that Mr. Anang-La, however, thought it best to move on with the proceedings and approve W.B. Impex Limited's request for a lease, which is how the company is currently occupying the land.

It was discovered that the TMA requested in the lease agreement that the developer build a new library on Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park at Tema Community One close to the TDC traffic light because the project will impact the only public library.

The new library project was supposed to be finished by December 2021, but it began in January 2021 and is still unfinished. Squatters and miscreants have taken over the building.

