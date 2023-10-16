Modern Ghana logo
Gender Ministry celebrates 2023 International Day of the Girl Child

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP), through the Department of Children, has joined the rest of the World to commemorate this year's International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC) on Wednesday in Accra.

The 2023 celebration themed: "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being," was aimed to build upon the successes chalked from previous years and accelerate progress towards achieving gender equality and empowering girls for a more inclusive and prosperous future.

As part of the activities to mark the day, girls from various parts of the country took over the media landscape to champion the cause of the girl child.

The girls visited radio and television stations such as GTV, Metro TV, GH One TV, Uniiq 95.7 FM and Starr FM 103.5, among others, showcasing their skills and knowledge in media work as well as discussing children’s issues.

The United Nations General Assembly chose October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child in a follow-up to the Beijing Conference on Women in 1995, to advance the rights of not only women but also girls, as outlined in the renowned Beijing Declaration.

The day is celebrated to promote the empowerment of girls in realizing their human rights and to encourage citizens to take action and engage government officials, policymakers and stakeholders in making more targeted investments to address the inequalities experienced by girls.

