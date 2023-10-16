Modern Ghana logo
UTAG threatens industrial action over unpaid book and research allowance

University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has threatened to disrupt industrial harmony if the government fails to address their concerns regarding the payment of its Book and Research Allowance (BRA).

UTAG issued the warning in its communiqué released on Monday, October 16, 2023.

UTAG insists that the Book and Research Allowance, which is a critical component of their conditions of service, must be paid promptly.

The Book and Research Allowance has been delayed for the already completed 2022/2023 academic year, causing mounting tension on campuses.

UTAG has, therefore, called on the government to ensure that all its members receive their Book and Research Allowance payments by the 21st of October to avoid potential disruption to academic activities and maintain industrial harmony among educators.

Also, in their communiqué, UTAG threatened that its members will not return to the classroom in January 2024 if the government fails to pay the negotiated ex-pump rate together with all accrued arrears by the 1st of November 2023 as agreed.

“UTAG clarifies that the implementation of the National Research Fund should not replace the infamous Book and Research Allowance (BRA), which is a critical component of the conditions of service of the Members of UTAG, which has been delayed unduly for the already completed 2022/2023 Academic year as many Lecturers in public universities are yet to receive this reimbursable expenditure. This is creating tension on our campus.”

“We are urging the Government to ensure that all UTAG Members receive their Book and Research Allowance by the 21st of October to avoid disrupting industrial harmony,” UTAG stated.

—Citi Newsroom

