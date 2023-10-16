UTAG offers expertise to gov’t to address perennial Akosombo Dam spillage disaster

The University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG) has expressed concern about the displacement of individuals and communities in the Volta Region amid the controlled spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam.

Indicating that the distress, trauma, and hardships this exercise continues to exert on the people are unimaginable, -UGUTAG says it is in solidarity with all affected individuals in these communities.

In its release, UG-UTAG offered the expertise of members to help the government address the perennial spillage of the Akosombo Dam to avoid causing more damage to people.

“We urge the Government and all agencies involved in the management of the Akosombo Dam to devise mechanisms that allow for the maintenance of this important national facility, without the perennial displacement of people from their homes and the untold hardships such exercises bring upon them.

“As UTAG, we have the expertise and are willing to help the government in addressing this perennial problem,” the UG-UTAG release signed by President Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

While UG-UTAG mobilises to offer help to the affected people, the group is urging the National Disaster Management Organization to double up its interventions to deal with the plight of those affected.

Below is a copy of the release: