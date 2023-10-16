Modern Ghana logo
Bawumia no longer talks about the economy; he has failed in Akufo-Addo’s gov’t – Ken Agyapong

16.10.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has launched another attack on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

This time, the flagbearer aspirant has accused his fellow aspirant of failing to deliver in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Asked in an interview on Connect FM if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has failed in this government, Ken Agyapong responded, “Oh of course [he has failed]. The man said when your fundamentals are weak your exchange rate will expose you when he was saying that $1 was GHS4. And today it’s GHS11.5. So now what are we going to say? For me, I will always say the truth.”

According to Ken Agyapong, it is interesting to note that the Vice President no longer speaks on the economy as he did in the run-up to the 2016 General Election.

He said there is no way Dr. Bawumia can hide and say he has not been a failure.

“When it comes to the success in Digitalisation we don’t say NPP but you [Bawumia] take credit. But when things are not right you say you are just a mate. Just like he said a lot about the economy in 2016 I was expecting him to be doing that when he goes around today. What we see now is he will be talking about digital,” Ken Agyapong argued.

Watch Ken Agyapong’s argument in the attachment below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

