Volta flood victims receive support from Dr Valarie Sawyerr

The former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Policy Advisor under President Mahama’s administration, Dr Valarie Sawyerr has donated relief items to help mitigate the suffering of victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The donation was made through the NDC women's wing of the party in Volta Region under the leadership of Madam Fafa Agbai the regional women organizer and her deputy, Ann Awo Galley.

The donation of one Thousand (1,000) packs of water was distributed to victims through the constituency and branch Women Organizers in four constituencies, south Tongu, North Tongu central Tongu and Anglo.

On behalf of Dr Valarie Sawyer, Madam Fafa expressed her sympathy to the victims.

The beneficiaries of the gesture expressed their appreciation to Dr Valarie Sawyer.

The devastating effect of the spillage is massive across the banks of River Volta displacing thousands of residents.