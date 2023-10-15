Nominations open for maiden Ladies in Leadership Awards 2023

Christian University, Accra Business School (ABS) has opened nominations for the maiden edition of its Ladies in Leadership Awards.

Individuals are now requested to nominate visionary women who have made significant strides in the various fields of endeavor for an opportunity to shine a light on their achievements.

The Ladies in Leadership Awards (LILA2023) seeks to celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of women leaders in Ghana by recognizing their invaluable contributions across various sectors.

This makes LILA2023 an unparalleled platform to celebrate their determination, innovation, and transformative impact.

Categories open for nominations are Leadership in Finance & Banking, for women who have steered the financial sector with foresight and integrity; Leadership in Healthcare, which recognizes women who have made outstanding contributions to health and wellness; and Leadership in Science, Research and Development, Technology and Innovation, which celebrates tech-savvy women innovators driving Ghana's digital future.

The rest are Leadership in Education and Academia, f the educators shaping Ghana's next generation of thinkers and doers; Leadership in Agriculture, honoring women who've greened our fields and revolutionized our agro-industry; Leadership in Arts and Culture, recognizing creative women preserving Ghana's rich heritage and pushing artistic boundaries; Leadership in Public Service and Governance, celebrating women making significant strides in the realms of policy and public welfare; and Leadership in Entrepreneurship, for those entrepreneurial spirits turning dreams into ventures.

Other categories include Emerging Leader, which recognizes young and rising female stars shaping their industries; the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating a woman leader's lifelong contributions to the Ghanaian economy and society; Environment and Sustainability, for women championing environmental causes, conservation, and sustainable practices; Social Work and Community Leadership, honoring those dedicating their lives to social welfare, community development, or humanitarian causes; Media and Journalism, recognizing women journalists, editors, or media entrepreneurs who have shown excellence in their field.

The rest are Sports and Athletics, for women who have showcased exemplary leadership either on the field or in managing sports teams/events; Legal and Advocacy, recognizing women who have made significant strides in the legal profession, be it as lawyers, judges, or advocates for justice; Spiritual and Religious Leadership, honoring women leaders who guide, inspire, and impact their communities through religious or spiritual teachings and practices; and Real Estate and Construction, celebrating women making waves in the real estate market, architecture, or construction sectors.

Nominations are also opened for Transportation and Logistics, for women spearheading advancements in transportation, supply chain management, or logistical innovations; Retail and Consumer Goods, which recognizes women leaders who have excelled in the retail sector or consumer goods industries; Leadership in Tourism and Hospitality, for women elevating Ghana's stature as a top destination and showcasing our famed hospitality as well as Leadership in Manufacturing and Production, for industrial mavens driving Ghana's production lines and creating economic value.

The LILA 2023 is scheduled for November 16, at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra on the theme “Empowering Women, Strengthening Economies”.

Special Guest Speaker for the occasion will be the former First Minister of Northern Ireland and an esteemed member of the UK House of Lords, Baroness Arlene Foster and a host of dignitaries drawn from across various sectors of the economy.

Kindly follow the link for the nominations https://ladies.academy/nominations