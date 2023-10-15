Fetteh Kakraba Land Dispute: Appeals Court not decree title to Gomoa Fetteh

15.10.2023 LISTEN

The Office of the Judicial Secretary has set the records straight in the judgement of the Court of Appeal between Nana Essel Amoquandoh III and 2 ors vs Richard Kwesi Mensah, and 5 ors, Chiefs of Fetteh Kakraba and Gomoa Fetteh respectively over disputed Fetteh Kakraba Lands.

In the case brought to the Court of Appeal, on May 4, 2023, it ruled that the plaintiffs failed to prove their claim for the land in dispute to the satisfaction of the court on a balance of probabilities, and in the same vein did not decree title of the said land to the defendants.

However, after the ruling the defendants hit the streets of Fetteh Kakraba and claimed the Appeals Court had ruled in their favour and decreed the title to them.

The plaintiffs filed a petition to the President of the Republic Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, after attempts to settle the matter at the Central East Regional Command with a subsequent petition to the Inspector General of Police failed.

In reference to the office of the Chief Justice, a letter signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo (JA), stated that upon examination of the suit, although the plaintiffs (Chiefs of Fetteh Kakraba), failed to prove their claim of the land the court did not denounce their claim as owners neither did it decree same to the defendants (Chiefs of Gomoa Fetteh).

“It is evident that the Court of Appeal by its judgement never decreed title in the disputed land and subject matter of this suit, as being for the Defendants/Appellants, although their appeal was upheld. As a matter of fact the said Defendants/Appellants did not even file a counterclaim for declaration of title of the land in the course of the trial. They also did not lead any cogent evidence to establish such title in themselves,” it read.

It mentioned that the court of appeal in its concluding judgement “only dismissed the claims of the Plaintiffs/Respondents because it held the view that the Plaintiffs/Respondents were unable to prove their claim for the land in dispute to the satisfaction of the court on a balance of probabilities.”

However, whereas the Plaintiffs/Respondents backed it claim with documents the Defendants/Appellants failed to provide any document in the trial process.

Meanwhile, supporters of the defendants (Chiefs of Gomoa Fetteh) after the judgement stormed communities in Fetteh Kakraba and demolished buildings of some developers who supposedly bought lands from Chiefs of Fetteh Kakraba with claims they won title over the disputed land.

Prior to the appeals court judgement, the High Courts of Winneba, Cape Coast and Swedru had all ruled and pronounced judgements in the disputed land in favour of the plaintiffs (Chiefs of Fetteh Kakraba).

The Office of the Judicial Secretary as part of the further clarification copied the letter to key stakeholders including the Regional Commander BNI, Cape Coast, The Speaker of Parliament, Gomoa East District Chief Executive, MP for the area, Inspector General of Police, Attorney General, Central Regional Minister, National and Central Regional House of Chiefs, Central Regional Minister, the Central East Regional Police Command among others.

In a related development, properties of residents and developers have been continuously demolished and some residents brutalized as a result of the dispute over the years.

They expressed worry over the situation and prayed the court made an effort to explicitly pronounce judgement on the case to bring finality to the matter.

They said residents had endured pain and lost properties over the period and urged authorities to ensure peace prevails.