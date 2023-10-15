Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

ECG restores power to communities affected by Akosombo Dam spillage  

ECG restores power to communities affected by Akosombo Dam spillage
15.10.2023 LISTEN

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has restored electricity power to the Adidome and its environs, tapping from Juapong communities resulting from the Akosombo Dam spillage.

It says six communities, including Mafi Tsrawla, were yet to be connected due to a downpour, which destroyed most buildings and electricity poles.

Mr Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of ECG, said the Team would assess the damage before restoring power to areas still experiencing outages.

He said ECG was still supplying electricity power to the remaining towns from Aflao Bulk Supply Point (BSP).

Mr Antwi said the Company was anticipating a lot of activities in the areas over the weekend, and was engaging GRIDCO to increase the capacity, which was assured.

He said despite recording issues of low voltage during peak hours, voltage profile was now normal leading to the operationalisation of most filling stations, hospitals, washing bays and other heavy equipment facilities.

Mr Antwi admonished customers to adhere to the necessary safety protocols in relation to electricity before turning on their gadgets.

He said the water level at the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point kept rising.

The Company shut down its Point at Sogakope to safeguard the Station, which was flooded because of the spillage.

Power went down at Sogakope, Anloga, Keta, Akatsi South, Abor and North Tongu districts but was restored except Sogakope.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Body of man found floating on Volta Lake at Asutuare Body of man found floating on Volta Lake at Asutuare 

1 hour ago

ECG restores power to communities affected by Akosombo Dam spillage ECG restores power to communities affected by Akosombo Dam spillage  

1 hour ago

Former MMDCEs petition Akufo-Addo over salary arrears Former MMDCEs petition Akufo-Addo over salary arrears 

1 hour ago

UER: Buy me a goat project launched at Chuchuliga U/E/R: ‘Buy me a goat’ project launched at Chuchuliga 

1 hour ago

Over 112 homesteads submerged in Oti Region Over 112 homesteads submerged in Oti Region 

1 hour ago

Arrest and prosecute thugs who attacked Citi FM journalist – GJA to Police Arrest and prosecute thugs who attacked Citi FM journalist – GJA to Police

1 hour ago

NPP Primaries: Dont listen to corrupt leaders; vote for me on November 4 – Ken Agyapong NPP Primaries: Don’t listen to corrupt leaders; vote for me on November 4 – Ken ...

1 hour ago

Dam spillage: Shortage of potable water hits Central Tongu Dam spillage: Shortage of potable water hits Central Tongu

8 hours ago

'Just wasted our time kwa – Franklin Cudjoe recalls when Akufo-Addo promised to change Ghana in 18 months 'Just wasted our time kwa’ – Franklin Cudjoe recalls when Akufo-Addo promised to...

10 hours ago

We are sorry, attack on Akosua Otchere does not reflect our identity – NDC apologises to Citi FM We are sorry, attack on Akosua Otchere does not reflect our identity – NDC apolo...

Just in....
body-container-line