Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

'Just wasted our time kwa’ – Franklin Cudjoe recalls when Akufo-Addo promised to change Ghana in 18 months

'Just wasted our time kwa – Franklin Cudjoe recalls when Akufo-Addo promised to change Ghana in 18 months
14.10.2023 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has opined that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has changed the country to a worse state since assuming office.

This is in reaction to a post on President Akufo-Addo's promise to transform the country in one year and six months.

Speaking to a huge gathering at the Jubilee Park in Tamale during a campaign in 2016, the then Presidential Candidate Akufo-Addo promised that he would use just 18 months to transform the country when Ghanaians give him the nod.

“I am promising you that within 18 months of a new government of the NPP, under my leadership, the face of our country, Ghana, is going to change. We are going to get out of stagnation and backwardness, and move our country onto the path of progress and prosperity. We can do it. We, the Ghanaian people, have the capacity to change the circumstances of our lives,” President Akufo-Addo said at the time.

Recalling this promise, Franklin Cudjoe has argued that indeed the President has succeeded.

However, he shares the view that President Akufo-Addo has changed the country from what Ghanaians could manage to a country that Ghanaians can no longer recognise.

In a post on Facebook, Franklin Cudjoe said the President has just wasted everybody’s time.

“Of course, he has delivered. Changed Ghana from what we could live with to what we cannot even recognise. Just wasted our time kwa,” the IMANI boss said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

4 hours ago

We are sorry, attack on Akosua Otchere does not reflect our identity – NDC apologises to Citi FM We are sorry, attack on Akosua Otchere does not reflect our identity – NDC apolo...

4 hours ago

There are no honest politicians in Ghana; they all need serious scrutiny; search their homes — Martin Kpebu There are no honest politicians in Ghana; they all need serious scrutiny; search...

4 hours ago

Information Ministry condemns assault on Citi FM reporter by NDC hooligans Information Ministry condemns assault on Citi FM reporter by NDC hooligans

4 hours ago

Don't outdoor unregistered products on the market — FDA warn businesses Don't outdoor unregistered products on the market — FDA warn businesses

4 hours ago

NPP delegates in Assin Central cautioned against spreading falsehood against Eric Kwadwo Baidoo NPP delegates in Assin Central cautioned against spreading falsehood against Eri...

4 hours ago

Volta Lake spillage destroys over 80 houses in Upper Manya Volta Lake spillage destroys over 80 houses in Upper Manya 

5 hours ago

Future Global Resources Bogoso; Staff of FGR to heighten demonstration as Chiefs petition Lands Minister...

5 hours ago

Government working hard to stabilise Ghanas economy caused by Mahama's administration — Kofi Tonto Government working hard to stabilise Ghana’s economy caused by Mahama's administ...

5 hours ago

Citi FMTV reporter, Akosua Otchere NDC condemns assault of Citi FM/TV reporter

5 hours ago

Dam Spillage: We're pleading with VRA and other concerned stakeholders to come to our aid—Shai Osudoku MP Dam Spillage: We're pleading with VRA and other concerned stakeholders to come t...

Just in....
body-container-line