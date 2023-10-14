'Just wasted our time kwa’ – Franklin Cudjoe recalls when Akufo-Addo promised to change Ghana in 18 months

14.10.2023 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has opined that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has changed the country to a worse state since assuming office.

This is in reaction to a post on President Akufo-Addo's promise to transform the country in one year and six months.

Speaking to a huge gathering at the Jubilee Park in Tamale during a campaign in 2016, the then Presidential Candidate Akufo-Addo promised that he would use just 18 months to transform the country when Ghanaians give him the nod.

“I am promising you that within 18 months of a new government of the NPP, under my leadership, the face of our country, Ghana, is going to change. We are going to get out of stagnation and backwardness, and move our country onto the path of progress and prosperity. We can do it. We, the Ghanaian people, have the capacity to change the circumstances of our lives,” President Akufo-Addo said at the time.

Recalling this promise, Franklin Cudjoe has argued that indeed the President has succeeded.

However, he shares the view that President Akufo-Addo has changed the country from what Ghanaians could manage to a country that Ghanaians can no longer recognise.

In a post on Facebook, Franklin Cudjoe said the President has just wasted everybody’s time.

“Of course, he has delivered. Changed Ghana from what we could live with to what we cannot even recognise. Just wasted our time kwa,” the IMANI boss said.