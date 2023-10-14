Information Ministry condemns assault on Citi FM reporter by NDC hooligans

The Ministry of Information has issued a statement on the assault of Citi FM reporter Ms. Akosua Otchere.

The reporter sought medical attention on Friday, October 13, after she was attacked by some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) while covering the vetting of parliamentary aspirants from the Odododiodio constituency.

This was after some aggrieved persons took the law into their hands and engaged in acts of vandalism.

In its release on the attack, the Ministry of Information has condemned the actions of the NDC hooligans.

The release signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stressed that journalism is not a crime and such acts must not be entertained.

“The Ministry of Information has noted with concern a report of assault of a Citi FM reporter, Ms Akosua Otchere, while covering an event on Friday, 13th October 2023.

“The Ministry condemns in no uncertain terms the subjecting of Journalists or Media houses to any form of harassment, intimidation, or attack simply for doing their work. Journalism is not a crime,” parts of the release from the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information has urged Citi FM to formally report the incident to both the Ghana Police Service and the NMC for appropriate action to be taken against the perpetrators.