Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Information Ministry condemns assault on Citi FM reporter by NDC hooligans

General News Information Ministry condemns assault on Citi FM reporter by NDC hooligans
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Information has issued a statement on the assault of Citi FM reporter Ms. Akosua Otchere.

The reporter sought medical attention on Friday, October 13, after she was attacked by some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) while covering the vetting of parliamentary aspirants from the Odododiodio constituency.

This was after some aggrieved persons took the law into their hands and engaged in acts of vandalism.

In its release on the attack, the Ministry of Information has condemned the actions of the NDC hooligans.

The release signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stressed that journalism is not a crime and such acts must not be entertained.

“The Ministry of Information has noted with concern a report of assault of a Citi FM reporter, Ms Akosua Otchere, while covering an event on Friday, 13th October 2023.

“The Ministry condemns in no uncertain terms the subjecting of Journalists or Media houses to any form of harassment, intimidation, or attack simply for doing their work. Journalism is not a crime,” parts of the release from the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information has urged Citi FM to formally report the incident to both the Ghana Police Service and the NMC for appropriate action to be taken against the perpetrators.

1014202345121-23041q5ddx-128bd502-11af-468e-837b-96fb16915f95

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

UTV attack: He's shown maturity; democracy will change for the better with such actions' —Asiedu Nketiah praises Ntim for apologising UTV attack: ‘He's shown maturity; democracy will change for the better with such...

3 hours ago

Moet Abebe They've satisfied me the most — Actress Moet Abebe confesses her attraction to o...

3 hours ago

Pascaline Edwards Pascaline Edwards survives Accra-Tema Motorway accident

3 hours ago

Keche threatens to beat Pappy Kojo over GHS40 and Kalyppo Keche threatens to beat Pappy Kojo over GHS40 and Kalyppo

3 hours ago

Piesie Esther rubbishes rumors of feud with Joyce Blessing Piesie Esther rubbishes rumors of feud with Joyce Blessing

3 hours ago

Dad, Im still waiting for your call – Yvonne Nelson tells missing biological father Dad, I’m still waiting for your call – Yvonne Nelson tells ‘missing’ biological ...

3 hours ago

Dam spillage: Expedite relief action for flood-affected communities – Mahama to VRA Dam spillage: Expedite relief action for flood-affected communities – Mahama to ...

3 hours ago

Body of locked-up multiple-fraud soldier under probe found hanging by cable in guard room Body of locked-up multiple-fraud soldier under probe found hanging by cable in g...

3 hours ago

Ghana needs no further adjustment for external creditors debt treatment — IMF Ghana needs no further adjustment for external creditors debt treatment — IMF

3 hours ago

Ill win NPPs flagbearer race with message on patriotism, honesty – Ken Agyapong I’ll win NPP’s flagbearer race with message on patriotism, honesty – Ken Agyapon...

Just in....
body-container-line