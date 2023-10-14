Modern Ghana logo
There are no honest politicians in Ghana; they all need serious scrutiny; search their homes — Martin Kpebu

14.10.2023 LISTEN

Private Legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has revealed that corruption is Ghana's greatest worry.

According to Martin Kpebu, politicians ought to be closely monitored.

The private legal practitioner insists that public officials should be held responsible for corrupt acts.

Speaking on Citi Big Issue, Martin Kpebu said similar to Madam Cecilia Dapaah, all politicians should have their homes searched.

Martin Kpebu contends that other politicians are sitting on millions of cash in their homes.

“Look Socrates said it, there is no honest politician, it is a reality. We don’t have the right mindset for fighting corruption,” Martin Kpebu stated.

“Let’s search the officers at the Jubilee House, let’s search the Ministers, let’s search them…the monies are in their homes. If we don’t do this we are not fighting corruption. If we don’t search all the ministers forget it we are just playing,” he added.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
