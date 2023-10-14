Corruption: Let’s search homes of all ministers – Martin Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner, Mr Martin Kpebu

14.10.2023

Private Legal Practitioner, Mr Martin Kpebu has called for the homes of all ministers and government appointees to be searched as part of the fight against corruption.

Speaking on the case of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah on the Big Issue on Citi FM on Saturday, the outspoken lawyer said searching the homes of government officials would send a strong message that the government is serious about fighting corruption.

“Let’s search the officers at the Jubilee House, let’s search the Ministers, let’s search them…the monies are in their homes. If we don’t do this we are not fighting corruption. If we don’t search all the ministers forget it we are just playing.”

Martin Kpebu’s call comes after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash during a search of the home of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah. The money is suspected to be tainted property.

The OSP has commenced investigations into the matter, and Cecilia Dapaah has been charged with money laundering and other corruption-related offences.

Mr Kpebu defended his call, saying it is necessary to send a strong message that the government is serious about fighting corruption.

“Let’s search them all of them,” Mr Kpebu said, “But we are men and we need to fight like men otherwise let’s forget about the corruption fight.”

-Citi Newsroom