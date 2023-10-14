Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Corruption: Let’s search homes of all ministers – Martin Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner, Mr Martin KpebuPrivate Legal Practitioner, Mr Martin Kpebu
14.10.2023 LISTEN

Private Legal Practitioner, Mr Martin Kpebu has called for the homes of all ministers and government appointees to be searched as part of the fight against corruption.

Speaking on the case of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah on the Big Issue on Citi FM on Saturday, the outspoken lawyer said searching the homes of government officials would send a strong message that the government is serious about fighting corruption.

“Let’s search the officers at the Jubilee House, let’s search the Ministers, let’s search them…the monies are in their homes. If we don’t do this we are not fighting corruption. If we don’t search all the ministers forget it we are just playing.”

Martin Kpebu’s call comes after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash during a search of the home of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah. The money is suspected to be tainted property.

The OSP has commenced investigations into the matter, and Cecilia Dapaah has been charged with money laundering and other corruption-related offences.

Mr Kpebu defended his call, saying it is necessary to send a strong message that the government is serious about fighting corruption.

“Let’s search them all of them,” Mr Kpebu said, “But we are men and we need to fight like men otherwise let’s forget about the corruption fight.”

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

UTV attack: He's shown maturity; democracy will change for the better with such actions' —Asiedu Nketiah praises Ntim for apologising UTV attack: ‘He's shown maturity; democracy will change for the better with such...

3 hours ago

Moet Abebe They've satisfied me the most — Actress Moet Abebe confesses her attraction to o...

3 hours ago

Pascaline Edwards Pascaline Edwards survives Accra-Tema Motorway accident

3 hours ago

Keche threatens to beat Pappy Kojo over GHS40 and Kalyppo Keche threatens to beat Pappy Kojo over GHS40 and Kalyppo

3 hours ago

Piesie Esther rubbishes rumors of feud with Joyce Blessing Piesie Esther rubbishes rumors of feud with Joyce Blessing

3 hours ago

Dad, Im still waiting for your call – Yvonne Nelson tells missing biological father Dad, I’m still waiting for your call – Yvonne Nelson tells ‘missing’ biological ...

3 hours ago

Dam spillage: Expedite relief action for flood-affected communities – Mahama to VRA Dam spillage: Expedite relief action for flood-affected communities – Mahama to ...

3 hours ago

Body of locked-up multiple-fraud soldier under probe found hanging by cable in guard room Body of locked-up multiple-fraud soldier under probe found hanging by cable in g...

3 hours ago

Ghana needs no further adjustment for external creditors debt treatment — IMF Ghana needs no further adjustment for external creditors debt treatment — IMF

3 hours ago

Ill win NPPs flagbearer race with message on patriotism, honesty – Ken Agyapong I’ll win NPP’s flagbearer race with message on patriotism, honesty – Ken Agyapon...

Just in....
body-container-line