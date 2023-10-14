Modern Ghana logo
Obuasi East Assembly supports PWDs to venture into economic activities

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
The Obuasi East District Assembly on Friday, 13th October, 2023 presented assorted items and money to 17 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the area.

The beneficiaries were drawn from some electoral areas in the district who had made requests to be supported by the Assembly.

The items presented on the day included deep freezers, fufu pounding machines, cosmetics and toiletries, water pumping machine, welding machines, bags of charcoal and maize to enable them engage in various trading activities.

The District Chief Executive Hon Faustina Amissah said the Assembly has taken cognisance of the plight of the PWDs and decided to move swiftly to support them with the three percent (3%) District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

She assured that the backlog of applicants will be taken care of as and when the disability funds hit the Assembly's accounts

Hon. Amissah cautioned beneficiaries to make good use of the items for their own benefit. She stated that a monitoring team has been formed to ensure that items distributed are used for their intended purpose.

PWDs must be involved in the democratic processes

The Member of Parliament for the area Hon Patrick Boakye Yiadom seized the opportunity to empower the PWDs to exercise their civic responsibilities effectively.

He said the constitution has given them the power to exercise their franchise by voting and also putting themselves up for elections.

"I implore the PWDs to go forward and stand for elections, especially the incoming District level elections. You have the power to contribute to decision making here so kindly exercise it," he stated.

Dr. Yiadom again alluded that the constituency has done enough by complying with the provision of the constitution which stipulates that public places should be disability friendly.

On his part Kwame Ankrah, the President of the Obuasi chapter of the Ghana Federation of the Disability Organisation lauded the Assembly for their prompt disbursement of the fund.

He said the items would go a long way to sustain his members and support their livelihoods. He however advised the beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purpose.

