Body of locked-up multiple-fraud soldier under probe found hanging by cable in guard room

Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it regrets to announce the death of a soldier from the 48 Engineer Regiment, Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Sapak Dickson.

His "lifeless body was found hanging on an electrical cable, in the Unit’s guard room," an army statement said.

The apparent suicide "occurred on Friday, 13 October 2023, at about 0530 hours".

The army said its "preliminary investigative report indicates that the soldier, who was under investigations for several cases of fraud, was placed in close custody on Wednesday, 11 October 2023 at about 1930 hours on a report to the Regiment for defrauding a Defence Civilian Staff".

A team from the Ghana Military Police and a CID personnel from the Teshie Divisional Police Headquarters were dispatched to the scene for investigations, said the army.

The body of the deceased soldier has been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

GAF used the opportunity to express "its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends and loved ones of the deceased soldier".

-classfmonline