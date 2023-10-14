Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Body of locked-up multiple-fraud soldier under probe found hanging by cable in guard room

Social News Body of locked-up multiple-fraud soldier under probe found hanging by cable in guard room
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it regrets to announce the death of a soldier from the 48 Engineer Regiment, Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Sapak Dickson.

His "lifeless body was found hanging on an electrical cable, in the Unit’s guard room," an army statement said.

The apparent suicide "occurred on Friday, 13 October 2023, at about 0530 hours".

The army said its "preliminary investigative report indicates that the soldier, who was under investigations for several cases of fraud, was placed in close custody on Wednesday, 11 October 2023 at about 1930 hours on a report to the Regiment for defrauding a Defence Civilian Staff".

A team from the Ghana Military Police and a CID personnel from the Teshie Divisional Police Headquarters were dispatched to the scene for investigations, said the army.

The body of the deceased soldier has been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

GAF used the opportunity to express "its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends and loved ones of the deceased soldier".

-classfmonline

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

UTV attack: He's shown maturity; democracy will change for the better with such actions' —Asiedu Nketiah praises Ntim for apologising UTV attack: ‘He's shown maturity; democracy will change for the better with such...

1 hour ago

Moet Abebe They've satisfied me the most — Actress Moet Abebe confesses her attraction to o...

1 hour ago

Pascaline Edwards Pascaline Edwards survives Accra-Tema Motorway accident

1 hour ago

Keche threatens to beat Pappy Kojo over GHS40 and Kalyppo Keche threatens to beat Pappy Kojo over GHS40 and Kalyppo

1 hour ago

Piesie Esther rubbishes rumors of feud with Joyce Blessing Piesie Esther rubbishes rumors of feud with Joyce Blessing

1 hour ago

Dad, Im still waiting for your call – Yvonne Nelson tells missing biological father Dad, I’m still waiting for your call – Yvonne Nelson tells ‘missing’ biological ...

1 hour ago

Dam spillage: Expedite relief action for flood-affected communities – Mahama to VRA Dam spillage: Expedite relief action for flood-affected communities – Mahama to ...

1 hour ago

Body of locked-up multiple-fraud soldier under probe found hanging by cable in guard room Body of locked-up multiple-fraud soldier under probe found hanging by cable in g...

1 hour ago

Ghana needs no further adjustment for external creditors debt treatment — IMF Ghana needs no further adjustment for external creditors debt treatment — IMF

1 hour ago

Ill win NPPs flagbearer race with message on patriotism, honesty – Ken Agyapong I’ll win NPP’s flagbearer race with message on patriotism, honesty – Ken Agyapon...

Just in....
body-container-line