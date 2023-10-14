Bogoso; Staff of FGR to heighten demonstration as Chiefs petition Lands Minister to save dying mine

Staff, excluding Managers of mining firm, Future Global Resources Bogoso Prestea Limited have been on a sit-down strike for some days now.

The action by the senior and junior staff of the company is to drum home their demands which the company had earlier in September agreed to honour.

Information gathered by this reporter suggests that handlers of the company have not made any attempt to address the concerns and probably appeal to them to rescind their decision.

A memo sighted by MordernGhana News, and signed by various Union groups in the company; Bogoso Gold Enterprise Base Union (BGEBEU) and Ghana Mine Workers Union (GMWU) on Thursday October 12, 2023, the senior and junior staff have given the company a seven-day ultimatum to honour their demands or they will escalate their sit-down strike into another form.

They are asking Future Global Resources to pay in full all Tier 1 (SSNIT) arrears, Tier 2 (OPS) arrears, January-July and September 2023 welfare arrears. They also demand the 2nd tranche of the severance to be paid to all affected employees.

The memo further stated that "finally, we wish to also remind Management of the impending final tranche payment of the severance on or before 31st October 2023."

Currently, the operations of FGR have been halted since the processing plant has been down for some weeks now, due to the present state of the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF), which may break loose if they receive more waste from production.

Some sources in the company say the situation of the TS Facilities could be dealt with if monies were being released by the owners to raise it or fix other technical faults around them.

The genesis of the woes of the once vibrant gold mine and innocent senior and junior staff workers started after Future Global Resources (FGR) 'bought' the company from Golden Star Resources Bogoso/Prestea Limited (GSR) in 2020.

Things were expected to be best after the sale. However, the expectations of the Chiefs and people within the operational areas of the mine in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality were dashed, upon hearing the new owners have not invested a penny into the operations of the mining firm.

The company allegedly owes almost all its sub-contractors, though there has been production since FGR took over. The indebtedness has pushed some of the contractors away.

The negative development in the company has recently compelled the six divisional Chiefs, on whose lands FGR operates, to petition the Lands and Natural Resources Minister and other institutions which play parts in the management of Ghana’s natural resources, to urgently intervene and put back the company to its proper status.

The petition highlighted pertinent difficulties the company faces as a result of little or no investment by FGR and its mother company Blue International Holdings.

The Chiefs pointed out how workers have to buy their own PPE and the dangerous environment, in which the senior and junior staff work.

The petition, which was checked by this reporter revealed got to the Minister for Lands and Natural Sources more than four months ago, has not been met with any response.

Apparently, not showing concern about the issues Chiefs and people in the six divisional areas, as well as general workers of dying Future Global Resources Bogoso/Prestea mine have raised.

The request by the Chiefs among others is for the MLNR to call on FGR to declare their planned financial investment in the mine and the country, which should include its planned corporate social responsibility for the catchment communities.

Also, the Divisional Chiefs plead with the ministry to engage new “investors to either partner FGR or take over the operations of the Bogoso Prestea mineral asset for the benefit of the country and our communities.”

Residents of Bogoso, Prestea and adjoining communities which directly and indirectly benefit from the existence of the mining firm dread the day the company will officially cease operating, as the current situation is even being felt already in the area.