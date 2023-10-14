Dam Spillage: we are suffering; we need help; canoes increasing fares from GHS2 to GHS10— Mepe Dev’t Assoc to gov’t, NGOs

The Mepe Development Association (MDA) is pleading with government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to provide immediate aid to people and families affected by floods brought on by the Volta River Authority's (VRA) spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

Mr. Fabian Kojo Mawulenu, the Chairman of the MDA, stressed that those affected needed food and shelter.

He made this plea in an interview with Class News.

The Chairman of MDA indicated that the owners of Masito Hotel located in Mepe, have provided some households with foodstuffs.

He lamented the negative development where canoe operators have significantly increased their fares, escalating from GHS2 to GHS10.

Mr. Mawulenu expressed deep concern regarding the health implications of the floods on the affected communities.

According to him, faecal waste from household toilets has contaminated the water.

Immediate assistance and support he said are crucial to address the needs and health issues faced by the affected population.

Meanwhile, officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are on the ground helping with rescue efforts.