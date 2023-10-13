Gov’t sets up inter-ministerial committee to respond to Volta dam spillage devastation

President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed for the setting up of an inter-ministerial committee to address the flooding that has affected parts of the Volta and Eastern Regions.

The controlled spillage of Akosombo and Kpong Dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA) this week has resulted in the flooding of various communities and displaced hundreds of people.

In a press release from the Ministry of Information on Friday, October 13, Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said President Akufo-Addo has instructed that an inter-ministerial committee should be set up to respond to Volta dam spillage devastation.

“On the instruction of the President of the Republic, an inter-ministerial team headed by the Chief of Staff has been set-up to coordinate government's response to the unfortunate flooding of some communities following spilling from the Volta dam,” the release said.

The committee is composed of the Minister for National Security, the Minister for the Interior, the Minister for Defence, the Minister for Energy, the Minister for Finance, the Minister for Local Government, the Minister for Works and Housing, as well as the Minister of Minister for Roads and Highways.

The others include the Minister for Sanitation, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and the Minister for Information.

The inter-ministerial committee will be chaired by the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Opare, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.