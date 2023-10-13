Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t sets up inter-ministerial committee to respond to Volta dam spillage devastation

Social News Govt sets up inter-ministerial committee to respond to Volta dam spillage devastation
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed for the setting up of an inter-ministerial committee to address the flooding that has affected parts of the Volta and Eastern Regions.

The controlled spillage of Akosombo and Kpong Dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA) this week has resulted in the flooding of various communities and displaced hundreds of people.

In a press release from the Ministry of Information on Friday, October 13, Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said President Akufo-Addo has instructed that an inter-ministerial committee should be set up to respond to Volta dam spillage devastation.

“On the instruction of the President of the Republic, an inter-ministerial team headed by the Chief of Staff has been set-up to coordinate government's response to the unfortunate flooding of some communities following spilling from the Volta dam,” the release said.

The committee is composed of the Minister for National Security, the Minister for the Interior, the Minister for Defence, the Minister for Energy, the Minister for Finance, the Minister for Local Government, the Minister for Works and Housing, as well as the Minister of Minister for Roads and Highways.

The others include the Minister for Sanitation, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and the Minister for Information.

The inter-ministerial committee will be chaired by the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Opare, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

1013202375410-l5hsk8v331-12caabb3-98cd-43bc-82d8-12db5f1733c6

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Burkina Faso has sought closer ties with Russia since a coup last year led by Capitain Ibrahim Traore. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT AFPFile Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso

4 hours ago

Ato Forsons lawyers write to A-G to endorse offer by a third party to pay off 2.3m to end ambulance case Ato Forson’s lawyers write to A-G to endorse offer by a third party to pay off €...

4 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah We are not giving up on GHS53 million despite jailing of Ato Essien – Deputy Att...

4 hours ago

Joe Jackson Jailing Ato Essien good but I’m sad we’ve not been able to retrieve all our mone...

6 hours ago

NDC regional office vandalised over 'biased' Odododiodoo parliamentary candidate vetting NDC regional office vandalised over 'biased' Odododiodoo parliamentary candidate...

6 hours ago

DDEP has disoriented growth plan of Rural and Community Banks - Dr Aubynn DDEP has disoriented growth plan of Rural and Community Banks - Dr Aubynn 

6 hours ago

Ato Forson endorses offer by third party to pay off 2.3m ambulance case – Deputy AG Ato Forson endorses offer by third party to pay off €2.3m ambulance case – Deput...

6 hours ago

Breast Cancer: Examine the breast while sucking – Physician Assistant tells men Breast Cancer: Examine the breast while sucking – Physician Assistant tells men

6 hours ago

J.B Danquah: Absence of juror halts murder trial of 'Sexy Dodon' J.B Danquah: Absence of juror halts murder trial of 'Sexy Dodon'

7 hours ago

Dam Spillage: No civilized country intentionally drowns its citizens every year — Oliver Barker fumes Dam Spillage: No civilized country intentionally drowns its citizens every year ...

Just in....
body-container-line