Soldier under fraud investigation commits suicide

A soldier at the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) being investigated for fraud has allegedly committed suicide.

Lance Corporal Sapak Dickson's lifeless body was found hanging on an electric cable in the unit's guard room on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 5:30am.

A press statement signed by Brigadier General Eric Aggrey Quashie, Director General of the Department of Public Relations said the body of the deceased soldier had since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

The release said preliminary investigative report indicated that the soldier, who had been under investigations for several cases of fraud, was placed in close custody on Wednesday 11 October 2023 at about 7:30pm after a civilian staff reported a fraud case at his Regiment.

It said a team from the Ghana Military Police and a CID personnel from Teshie Divisional Police Headquarters had been dispatched to the scene for investigations.

GNA

