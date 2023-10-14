Avoid smoking, excess alcohol to reduce breast cancer risk – Dr Wiafe Addai to women

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a global campaign aimed at increasing attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of breast cancer.

As part of efforts to mark this year's awareness month, breast cancer advocate Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai has advised women to avoid habits that could increase their risk of developing breast cancer.

In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on Friday, October 13, the founder of Breast Care International - a non-governmental organization focused on breast health education in Ghana - stressed that "women should avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption."

She explained that smoking and heavy alcohol use have been linked to higher breast cancer risks.

"We should educate our children and youth to stay away from drugs and take care of themselves," Mrs Wiafe Addai added.

The expert further cautioned that breast cancer is striking women at early ages.

"Breast cancer strikes earlier than 40 years; those with family history start at 35. Women are advised to do their own breast examination," she noted.

Young girls were especially advised to conduct early examinations the moment they start developing unusual lumps in their breasts.

"For young girls, the moment your breast starts developing, you can self-examine," Mrs Wiafe Addai stated.

The global campaign also aims to advocate for improved access to diagnostics, treatment and support.