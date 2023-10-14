Woman knocked dead by speeding car being pursued by Immigration Officers at Sokoban-Krofrom

14.10.2023 LISTEN

A 35-year-old woman has been knocked dead by a saloon car which was reportedly been pursued by some officers of the Ghana Immigration Service at Sokoban-Krofrom in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased only identified as Maame Akua is said to have died on the spot after she was knocked and dragged by the speeding vehicle with registration number DV-3447.

The deceased is said to have been hit by the saloon car which veered off the road when she was on her way to fetch water for a mason working in the area.

Another man (the mason) who is said to have sustained severe injuries following the accident has been rushed to hospital for medical care.

Some residents in the area in an interview with this reporter said the sad incident occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2023 at about 5:00pm.

They noted that, the saloon car which was on top speed lot control and veered off the road knocking the two victims in the process.

The residents revealed that, upon rushing to the scene they discovered the saloon car was being pursued by some officers of the Ghana Immigration Service

Police have since taken over investigations after taking the body of the deceased to a morgue for preservation.