World Wrestling star Kofi Kingston receives rousing welcome in Kumasi

Renowned World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Kofi Kingston, has received a warm welcome from Ghanaians after visiting Ghana the second time.

The US-based Ghanaian professional wrestler received a red carpet welcome when he visited OTEC 102.9 Mghz in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi.

Kofi Kingston during the visit to OTEC 102.9 Mghz on Thursday October 13, 2023, toured all departments of the station after a one-on-one interview on one of the station's flagship programs "Dwabrem".

Purpose of Visiting Ghana

Speaking to Osei Akoto Kanu, interim host of the Dwabrem show, Kofi Kingston revealed that he visited Ghana for a humanitarian project.

He noted that he was in Ghana to commission an ultramodern library and ICT center which he constructed for students in his hometown, Atwima Takyiman and adjoining communities in the Kwadaso Municipality.

He revealed that, the construction of the Library and ICT center was done through his foundation, Click for Quality Education Foundation which is chaired by his mother Dr Elizabeth Sarkodie Mensah.

Kofi Kingston explained that the brain behind this state-of-the-art facility was to help Ghanaian students get access to quality networks and affordable education.

A visit to his hometown

The professional wrestler as part of his visit to Ghana paid a courtesy on chiefs and residents of his hometown, Atwima Takyiman.

Hundreds of Ghanaians were seen lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the popular wrestler on his visit to his hometown.

In his address to the chiefs of Atwima Takyiman, Kofi Kingston expressed his excitement about the warm reception he receives anytime he visits Ghana.

He pledged his continuous support to his community and Ghana as a whole by providing infrastructural projects in the country.

For his part, the Chief for Atwima Takyiman, Nana Afriyie Takyi III commended Kofi Kingston for putting Ghana on the world map.

He expressed his gratitude to the wrestler and his mother for making the community proud.