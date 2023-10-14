Modern Ghana logo
FDA cautions public against fake diabetes drug ‘Diaboost’

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned the public not to purchase the unregistered product known as ‘Diaboost’, which is being fraudulently marketed as a treatment for diabetes.

In a product alert released on Friday, October 13, the FDA said it has uncovered instances of Diaboost being advertised on social media by 36TY Courier Services as a remedy that can “kill diabetes and normalize blood sugar levels after first use”.

However, the regulator emphasized that these claims are completely false, as Diaboost “is in fact labelled as a food supplement, not a medication and thus cannot be used in the treatment of diabetes.”

“Diaboost is not registered by the FDA for this reason its efficacy, quality, and most importantly, safety for diabetics cannot be guaranteed by the Authority,” it added.

It advised diabetics to “strictly adhere to prescribed treatment by their doctors and discuss any alternative treatment with them as well to avoid any complications.”

The FDA revealed that Diaboost was manufactured in Bulgaria by SPBREALTY LTD, but remains unapproved for sale and use in Ghana.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

