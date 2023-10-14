Ambulance case: My client is innocent; disregard false claims by deputy AG—Edudzi Tamakloe backs Ato Forson

Edudzi Tamakloe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Legal Affairs, has refuted claims made by Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah that Cassiel Ato Forson, has asked for a plea bargain in the ongoing €2.3 million ambulance case against him.

The Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC described the assertion as “false and lies from the pit of hell.”

Mr. Tamakloe maintains that regardless of the obstacles, his client is prepared to demonstrate his innocence in court.

In an interview with Citi News, he urged Ghanaians to reject such claims.

“Let me say this with all the vehemence required, Cassiel Ato Forson has not applied either to the court or the Attorney General for a plea bargain. Any claim that he has put in a request for a plea bargain is completely false and a lie from the pit of hell,” Edudzi Tamakloe stated.

He added, “The third accused person, in the person of Richard Dzakpa, formally applied to the court for a plea bargain and the Office of the Attorney General reached out to us to know whether we are opposed or have any objection to Mr. Dzakpa entering into a plea bargain and we indicated out to them that there is no conspiracy charge and so everybody is on his own and so if Mr. Dzakpa wants a plea, we don’t care.”

The Attorney General’s department has earlier indicated that lawyers of minority leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson initiated moves for a plea bargain.

This revelation follows a challenge thrown at the Attorney General’s department, by lawyers of Dr. Ato Forson to put out any letter that suggests that their client has initiated any plea bargain talks.

Dr. Ato Forson and two others are facing criminal charges of causing financial loss to the state in the faulty ambulance deal. The accused persons are accused of criminal acts in the purchase of 50 faulty ambulances to the tune of 2.3 million Euros.

Dr. Ato Forson who was Deputy Finance Minister at the time of the purchase is specifically accused of issuing letters of credit for the purchase of the ambulances without any authorization.

He has however denied this vehemently.