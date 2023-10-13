Modern Ghana logo
Boankra Inland Port projected not abandoned, works progressing steadily — Concessionaire clarifies

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
13.10.2023

The concessionaire working on the Boankra Inland Port, Ashanti Ports Services Limited say the project has not been abandoned as speculated in some media circles.

According to them, works on the project is progressing.

Some traders in the Ashanti Region have recently descended on the government over abandoned projects in the Region.

Among the projects mentioned, Bonkra Inland Port was said to have been shelved.

But the Chief Executive Officer of Concessionaire, Ashanti Ports Services Limited, Mr Isaac Afum has revealed that contractors have been on the project site working for over six months now.

Speaking to this reporter on Thursday, October 12, Mr Isaac Afum said officials of the concessionaire have toured the project site and can assure the public that, they are on course with the project.

According to him, the contractor tasked to do drains and earthworks at the commercial area of the project is within schedule, adding that the project will be completed as promised barring any challenges.

He has therefore called on the public to exercise patience with the concessionaire as they are working vigorously to complete the project.

