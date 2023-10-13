We’re not changing postings; don’t fall for fraudsters — NSS cautions personnel

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has issued a caution to all service personnel and the public about false information circulating online regarding repostings.

In a press statement on Friday, October 13, the NSS said it has "taken notice of false information circulating on social media under the heading, NEW UPDATE."

The statement revealed that an individual identifying as "MR. VICTOR NSS – 0548313412" is allegedly peddling lies about changes to deployment postings under Teaching, Agriculture and Accounting.

The Scheme's Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi, stated "Management wishes to unequivocally state that there are no such arrangements for change of postings of service personnel posted under these modules."

He further warned that "The Scheme does not know any such person as MR. VICTOR NSS. No such individual has been contracted to deal with the public for and on behalf of the Scheme."

In the notice, the NSS advised personnel and the public to "ignore the false information being circulated, and any other similar falsehoods."

The matter is also being referred to security agencies to identify the perpetrator, the statement revealed.

The caution comes as fraudsters increasingly pose as officials online to scam unsuspecting victims under the guise of changing their postings to a more preferred one.