Soldier under investigation for fraud takes his own life

A Soldier from the 48 Engineer Regiment, Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Sapak Dickson has committed suicide.

This has been confirmed by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a release issued on Friday, October 13.

In the release, the Ghana Armed Forces said Lance Corporal Sapak Dickson had been under investigation for several cases of fraud before he took his own life.

“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regrets to announce the death of a Soldier from the 48 Engineer Regiment, Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Sapak Dickson, whose lifeless body was found hanging on an electrical cable, in the Unit's guard room. The sad incident occurred on Friday 13 October 2023 at about 0530 hours.

“Preliminary investigative report indicates that the Soldier who was under investigations for several cases of fraud, was placed in close custody on Wednesday 11 October 2023 at about 1930 hours on a report to the Regiment for defrauding a Defence Civilian Staff,” parts of the release from the Ghana Armed Forces said.

After his body was found, a team from the Ghana Military Police and a CID personnel from Teshie Divisional Police Headquarters were dispatched to the scene for investigations.

The body of the deceased soldier has since been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

In its release, the Ghana Armed Forces has extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones of the deceased soldier.