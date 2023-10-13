Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Soldier under investigation for fraud takes his own life

Social News Soldier under investigation for fraud takes his own life
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A Soldier from the 48 Engineer Regiment, Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Sapak Dickson has committed suicide.

This has been confirmed by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a release issued on Friday, October 13.

In the release, the Ghana Armed Forces said Lance Corporal Sapak Dickson had been under investigation for several cases of fraud before he took his own life.

“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regrets to announce the death of a Soldier from the 48 Engineer Regiment, Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Sapak Dickson, whose lifeless body was found hanging on an electrical cable, in the Unit's guard room. The sad incident occurred on Friday 13 October 2023 at about 0530 hours.

“Preliminary investigative report indicates that the Soldier who was under investigations for several cases of fraud, was placed in close custody on Wednesday 11 October 2023 at about 1930 hours on a report to the Regiment for defrauding a Defence Civilian Staff,” parts of the release from the Ghana Armed Forces said.

After his body was found, a team from the Ghana Military Police and a CID personnel from Teshie Divisional Police Headquarters were dispatched to the scene for investigations.

The body of the deceased soldier has since been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

In its release, the Ghana Armed Forces has extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones of the deceased soldier.

1013202351951-vbrduhgtso-556503cf-115b-4686-82e8-0ee5a730062c

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Burkina Faso has sought closer ties with Russia since a coup last year led by Capitain Ibrahim Traore. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT AFPFile Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso

4 hours ago

Ato Forsons lawyers write to A-G to endorse offer by a third party to pay off 2.3m to end ambulance case Ato Forson’s lawyers write to A-G to endorse offer by a third party to pay off €...

4 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah We are not giving up on GHS53 million despite jailing of Ato Essien – Deputy Att...

4 hours ago

Joe Jackson Jailing Ato Essien good but I’m sad we’ve not been able to retrieve all our mone...

6 hours ago

NDC regional office vandalised over 'biased' Odododiodoo parliamentary candidate vetting NDC regional office vandalised over 'biased' Odododiodoo parliamentary candidate...

6 hours ago

DDEP has disoriented growth plan of Rural and Community Banks - Dr Aubynn DDEP has disoriented growth plan of Rural and Community Banks - Dr Aubynn 

6 hours ago

Ato Forson endorses offer by third party to pay off 2.3m ambulance case – Deputy AG Ato Forson endorses offer by third party to pay off €2.3m ambulance case – Deput...

6 hours ago

Breast Cancer: Examine the breast while sucking – Physician Assistant tells men Breast Cancer: Examine the breast while sucking – Physician Assistant tells men

6 hours ago

J.B Danquah: Absence of juror halts murder trial of 'Sexy Dodon' J.B Danquah: Absence of juror halts murder trial of 'Sexy Dodon'

7 hours ago

Dam Spillage: No civilized country intentionally drowns its citizens every year — Oliver Barker fumes Dam Spillage: No civilized country intentionally drowns its citizens every year ...

Just in....
body-container-line