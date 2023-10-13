Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed deep concern over what he views as the abysmal performance of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

He believes that the poor performance of the EC could have dire consequences for Ghana's democracy in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe made these remarks during a press conference titled "The State of Ghana" two days ago.

The press conference, held alongside other retired military capos, addressed a wide range of issues in the country, including politics, activism, the economy and security.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasized the urgent need to reconsider the processes and structure of the EC, with the aim of making it more politically neutral and operationally effective.

He stated, “The poor performance of the EC is a serious challenge to Ghana’s democracy ahead of the 2024 general elections, that we have to think about seriously.”

To address these concerns, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe and Brigadier (retired) Nunoo Mensah proposed four ways to enhance the EC's performance in both the short and long term.

They are as follows:

The EC should be made more independent through an amendment of the Constitution, allowing EC members to be appointed by an independent body.

The EC should enhance its accountability by publishing its activities and finances to promote transparency.

The EC must establish a more effective system for handling complaints and grievances from various stakeholders in the electoral process.

The EC should conduct regular audits to identify and address weaknesses within its operations and procedures.

Controversies

The EC has been a topic of discussion and debate in recent times, particularly during the limited voter registration exercise conducted across the country.

There were disagreements between the EC and major opposition parties regarding the decentralization of the process.

While political parties advocated for the exercise to be done at the electoral areas, the EC maintained its stance on using its district offices.