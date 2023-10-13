Ato Forson’s lawyers write to A-G to endorse offer by a third party to pay off €2.3m to end ambulance case

The Office of the Attorney General has disclosed that lawyers of Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson have endorsed a request by a third party to pay off the monies lost in the controversial ambulance procurement case.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency is currently standing a criminal trial for his involvement in the case.

The Minority Leader together with two others is facing criminal charges of causing financial loss to the state in the ambulance deal.

The three have been accused of criminal acts in the purchase of 50 faulty ambulances to the tune of 2.3 million Euros.

In the case, Dr. Ato Forson has been accused of issuing letters of credit for the purchase of the ambulances without any authorization during his time as Deputy Finance Minister.

Speaking to Citi News, Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah disclosed that a letter from a third party offering to pay the cost of the ambulances to see the case withdrawn has been endorsed by the lawyers of Dr. Ato Forson.

“I think last year someone who was not a party to that prosecution offered to make a refund and take the ambulance back and in lieu of that we withdraw the case.

“There was a second letter and we said we don't even know those of you who have written this letter. If you want those who are being prosecuted to take advantage of your proposal, they should rather come up with that proposal.

“The accused persons, some of them through their lawyers wrote that they actually endorse the letter written by the third party seeking to return the money.

“Mr. Forson's lawyers also wrote a letter seeking to say they were also siding with the third party who had offered to pay that money,” Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah said.

Meanwhile, the head of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has insisted that Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has not requested a plea bargain in the ongoing €2.3 million ambulance case.

Speaking to City Prime News, he said, “Let me say this with all the vehemence required, Cassiel Ato Forson has not applied either to the court or the Attorney General for a plea bargain. Any claim that he has put in a request for a plea bargain is completely false and a lie from the pit of hell.”