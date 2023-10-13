World Bank funded GKMA Project: Minister commissions 38 modern toilets in Kumasi

Implementers of the World Bank-funded GKMA Sanitation and Water Project have completed the construction of 38 out of 129 modern toilets across eight assemblies within Greater Kumasi.

They were commissioned on Thursday 12th October 2023 by Hon Freda Akosua Prempeh, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

Among the beneficiary schools and healthcare institutions are Ejisu Islamic Primay/JHS (11-seater sanitation facility), Bonwire SHS (15-seater sanitation facility), Ejisu Model School (15-seater sanitation facility), Fumesua M/A Primary and JHS (11-seater sanitation facility), Kwaso Health Center (5-seater sanitation facility), Bantama Presby Cluster of Schools (15-seater sanitation facility), Bantama Presby Cluster of Schools KG (5-seater), Nasariya Islamic School ( 9-seater sanitation facility), Asokore Mampong M/A JHS, A and B (11-seater sanitation facility), Sepe Timpom KG Block (11-seater sanitation facility), Sepe Timpom School JHS ( 11-seater sanitation facility), Appiadu RC Primary JHS (11-seater sanitation facility), Al-zariya Islamic School (11-seater sanitation facility), among others.

Implementers of the project have since 2021 continued to pursue an agenda which is targeted at constructing a total of 129 modern toilets in about 90 selected schools and healthcare facilities in the eight assemblies so as to provide relief for about 200,000 school children, teachers, patients and other workers.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Minster disclosed that the GAMA project alone has provided close to six hundred toilets between 2016 and 2023 “and they are being used on a daily basis”.

She however called for the exercise of a maintenance culture so as to prolong the longevity of the facilities.

“We have gathered here to commission them officially not necessarily to tell the world about what we have done but to stress the need for the beneficiary schools and associated parents and children to appreciate the value of these toilets in the health and educational life of the children in particular and to solicit support from all to ensure that these toilets are well maintained.

"It is one thing providing the beautiful facilities as we see here and another thing to maintain them so that the facilities will serve their designed lifespan.

"There as so many schools in the country, where government and partners have provided decent toilet facilities before and yet just a few years or even months after, they are abandoned for the children to return to the bush and other unorthodox places to defecate.

"We are here today to use these new toilet facilities as point of contact to declare that we have broken that spirit called Poor Maintenance Culture from our mentality,” she said.

She added, “It will be sad on the part of government and quite discouraging on the part of the World Bank, to pay another visit to any of these new facilities in a couple of months or even years later only to see that once beautiful, gender and disability friendly, clean toilets with changing rooms for girls, tiled floors and walls and fitted with constant water supply and storage systems are not stinking and filthy, or locked up because of poor maintenance.”

The sector minister explained that should the toilets fail as a result of poor maintenance culture, Ghana will risk losing out on all the other components of the GKMA Project which include the provision of 30,000 household toilets, extension of piped water supply to 5,000 households, rehabilitation and expansion of the Asafo Sewerage System to connect more houses and capacity development of sanitation and water supply institutions.

“It is our belief that as government, we will all play our part so that the statement will be clear enough at the end of 2024 when the project is expected to end, that the government will not seat to make a justification for more support to scale up the project to other parts of the region and to other regions,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mr. Anful Kingsley thanked the World Bank for the generous support offered through the project.

He said that such infrastructural support is what students need to become 21st-century learners. “As a matter of fact, I have been in the field for so many years and this is the first time I have seen such a project,” he remarked.

He therefore called on Ghanaians to support the initiative.