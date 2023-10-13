Modern Ghana logo
We are not giving up on GHS53 million despite jailing of Ato Essien – Deputy Attorney General

Headlines Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah
Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah

The Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah has revealed that the state will still go after Mr. William Ato Essien to recover the remaining GHS53 million although he has been sentenced to jail.

The former CEO of the defunct Capital Bank was convicted of stealing over GHS90 million of Bank of Ghana’s liquidity support to the now-defunct financial institution on Thursday, October 12, and sentenced to 15 years in prison in hard labour.

Speaking to Joy News, Alfred Tuah Yeboah said even after Ato Essien serves his jail term, he will not be free.

The Deputy Attorney General said the state will continue to pursue the former CEO of Capital Bank to recover every penny.

“If he serves this sentence, the State will still pursue him and get the remaining amount and so it is not as if he is going to serve his sentence and then the amount will be forfeited.

“We are going to trace his encumbered properties and go after that in a civil action,” Alfred Tuah Yeboah said.

Mr. Ato Essien has been jailed after he failed to pay back GHS90 million through an arrangement he made with the court.

He earlier paid GHS30 million upfront in December 2022 and was required to pay GHS20 million as the first installment of the outstanding GHS60 million by April 28, 2023.

He was, however, only able to pay GHS5 million.

In May, he was given until July 4, to liquidate his assets and pay the state GH¢55 million.

The deadline elapsed without any payments made, forcing the state to submit a request to the court to seek a custodial sentence in line with the agreed terms.

Just in....
