Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

UTV attack: 'Thuggery isn't NPP's tradition; we apologise to Despite Media, it won't happen again' — National Chairman

UTV attack: 'Thuggery isn't NPP's tradition; we apologise to Despite Media, it won't happen again' — National Chairman
13.10.2023 LISTEN

Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has personally apologised to Despite Media following the incident that occurred during the Saturday episode of the United Showbiz program on UTV.

Some 20 individuals who identified themselves as NPP sympathizers stormed UTV studios demanding A-Plus, a regular panelist on the show, to apologise to the NPP for tearing a letter addressed to the management of UTV concerning proposed reforms for the United Showbiz program.

The fracas disrupted the live entertainment program for over 40 minutes but the intervention of the Ghana Police resulted in the arrest of 16 individuals.

Stephen Ntim, speaking on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show on Thursday morning, conveyed his sincere apologies on behalf of the NPP and emphasized that such acts of thuggery are part of the NPP's values and traditions.

He assured the public that the regrettable incident would not occur again.

"This is not how the NPP is…this is not our tradition, so we render an unreserved apology to the management of Despite Media, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, and the entire nation," Mr Ntim stated.

Mr Ntim further called for order among party members emphasizing the importance of peaceful approaches in resolving issues.

He said, “You know me, there have been several incidents where I have been provoked but I never reacted and always maintained my cool and this is the sort of quality I want to transcend to party members from the National to polling station levels.

“I want everyone to have self-control in our political discourse.”

Ntim said, "You can count on us that this incident will not repeat itself.

“Even if there’s anger, there’ll be self-control. Internally, we are putting measures to ensure that this doesn’t happen here (Despite media) or anywhere else again."

Mr Ntim also expressed the party's willingness to cooperate with the Police and assist in the ongoing investigations into the incident, stating, "We want the law to take its course, and we are ready to assist the police in their investigations."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe 2024 elections: 'Abysmal performance of EC dangerous for Ghana's democracy' — Dr...

1 hour ago

Freda Prempeh How can you commission toilet without manhole, merchanised borehole without powe...

1 hour ago

South Africa opens doors to Ghanaian travelers with 90-day yearly visa waiver South Africa opens doors to Ghanaian travelers with 90-day yearly visa waiver

1 hour ago

2024 elections: 'It's better to sell Ghana to Google, Elon Musk than vote for NPP again' —NDC youth organizer 2024 elections: 'It's better to sell Ghana to Google, Elon Musk than vote for NP...

1 hour ago

UTV attack: 'Thuggery isn't NPP's tradition; we apologise to Despite Media, it won't happen again' — National Chairman UTV attack: 'Thuggery isn't NPP's tradition; we apologise to Despite Media, it w...

1 hour ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces visa waiver agreement with South Africa for ordinary passport holders Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces visa waiver agreement with South Africa fo...

1 hour ago

New French visa application center opens in Accra New French visa application center opens in Accra 

1 hour ago

Pappy Kojoleft and Keche We’ll break your mouth for saying we’re worth GHS40 and Kalyppo; you're a madman...

1 hour ago

Davido and Chioma spotted leaving hospital with newborn twins VIDEO Davido and Chioma spotted leaving hospital with newborn twins [VIDEO]

1 hour ago

Tupac was my soulmate but dating wasnt possible — Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett reveals Tupac was my soulmate but dating wasn’t possible — Will Smith's wife Jada Pinket...

Just in....
body-container-line