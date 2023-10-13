UTV attack: 'Thuggery isn't NPP's tradition; we apologise to Despite Media, it won't happen again' — National Chairman

13.10.2023 LISTEN

Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has personally apologised to Despite Media following the incident that occurred during the Saturday episode of the United Showbiz program on UTV.

Some 20 individuals who identified themselves as NPP sympathizers stormed UTV studios demanding A-Plus, a regular panelist on the show, to apologise to the NPP for tearing a letter addressed to the management of UTV concerning proposed reforms for the United Showbiz program.

The fracas disrupted the live entertainment program for over 40 minutes but the intervention of the Ghana Police resulted in the arrest of 16 individuals.

Stephen Ntim, speaking on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show on Thursday morning, conveyed his sincere apologies on behalf of the NPP and emphasized that such acts of thuggery are part of the NPP's values and traditions.

He assured the public that the regrettable incident would not occur again.

"This is not how the NPP is…this is not our tradition, so we render an unreserved apology to the management of Despite Media, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, and the entire nation," Mr Ntim stated.

Mr Ntim further called for order among party members emphasizing the importance of peaceful approaches in resolving issues.

He said, “You know me, there have been several incidents where I have been provoked but I never reacted and always maintained my cool and this is the sort of quality I want to transcend to party members from the National to polling station levels.

“I want everyone to have self-control in our political discourse.”

Ntim said, "You can count on us that this incident will not repeat itself.

“Even if there’s anger, there’ll be self-control. Internally, we are putting measures to ensure that this doesn’t happen here (Despite media) or anywhere else again."

Mr Ntim also expressed the party's willingness to cooperate with the Police and assist in the ongoing investigations into the incident, stating, "We want the law to take its course, and we are ready to assist the police in their investigations."