A/R: Two officers injured in Kumasi Railway Police Station fire

LISTEN

Two officers of National Fire Service sustained injuries while trying to douse a fire that gutted the building housing the Ghana Railway Company office and the Police Station at Adum in Kumasi.

The cause of the fire, which started on the top floor of the building in the late hours of Wednesday, was not immediately known.

The officers, trying to control the inferno from spreading to other parts of the building, were hit by a weakened roofing wood, which caved in and injured them.

They were immediately rushed to the Manhyia District Hospital for medical attention and were discharged shortly after treatment.

The Railways Company offices on the first floor were severely affected, but the ground floor, used as a police station, was saved by the swift intervention of the fire officers.

Reinforcements of other fire engines in Kumasi were called in while officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation aided to bring the situation under control.

Items such as computers, stationery, and hard wares were burnt to ashes.

The Ashanti Regional Commander of the Fire Service, ACFO Henry Giwah, told the Ghana News Agency that investigations were underway to ascertain the cause.

He confirmed the injured officers were discharged from hospital and refuted claims that his men did not respond on time to save the situation.

GNA

