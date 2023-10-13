Modern Ghana logo
Dam Spillage: Every life must be protected — Professor Kpessa-Whyte

Social News
Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte

Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte of the University of Ghana has called for urgent action to protect residents affected by the Kpone and Akosombo Dams spillage in the Volta region.

He called for urgent intervention from the military, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other relief agencies to protect lives and provide support.

In a tweet on Friday, Professor Kpessa-Whyte stated "The communities in the downstream of the Volta Lake especially in Shai-Osudoku and North Tongu Constituencies are under siege from the VRA excess water spillage. The Military, NADMO and Relief Agencies must spring into action now. Every life must be protected."

His comments come as over 500 households submerged in floodwaters from the Kpone and Akosombo Dams spillage conducted by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Residents are desperately trying to salvage their belongings as properties worth thousands of cedis have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, VRA claims it is collaborating with NADMO to provide relief items to victims affected by the spillage.

However, the flooding continues to wreak havoc in riverside communities in the Volta region.

