Breast Cancer: Examine the breast while sucking – Physician Assistant tells men

A licensed Physician Assistant has admonished men to reconsider their beliefs regarding the practice of breast sucking.

He emphasised that men who engage in this activity should instead focus on breast examination to check for any signs of lymph in their partner’s breast tissue.

Mr Ernest K. Agyare, a candidate running for the position of president of the National Health Students Association, dispelled some common misconceptions related to breast cancer.

He addressed these misconceptions during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, October 13, 2023.

The Physician Assistant clarified that there is no scientific evidence supporting the notion that men sucking a woman's breast can prevent breast cancer.

Mr Agyare encouraged men who enjoy fondling or sucking their partner's breasts to use the opportunity to perform breast examinations simultaneously, as this is a more effective way to detect the presence of lymph or other abnormalities in the breast tissue.

He emphasised that simply engaging in breast sucking does not have any impact on the early detection of breast cancer.

-Classfmonline