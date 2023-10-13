Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Breast Cancer: Examine the breast while sucking – Physician Assistant tells men

Breast Cancer: Examine the breast while sucking – Physician Assistant tells men
13.10.2023 LISTEN

A licensed Physician Assistant has admonished men to reconsider their beliefs regarding the practice of breast sucking.

He emphasised that men who engage in this activity should instead focus on breast examination to check for any signs of lymph in their partner’s breast tissue.

Mr Ernest K. Agyare, a candidate running for the position of president of the National Health Students Association, dispelled some common misconceptions related to breast cancer.

He addressed these misconceptions during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, October 13, 2023.

The Physician Assistant clarified that there is no scientific evidence supporting the notion that men sucking a woman's breast can prevent breast cancer.

Mr Agyare encouraged men who enjoy fondling or sucking their partner's breasts to use the opportunity to perform breast examinations simultaneously, as this is a more effective way to detect the presence of lymph or other abnormalities in the breast tissue.

He emphasised that simply engaging in breast sucking does not have any impact on the early detection of breast cancer.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

36 minutes ago

Ato Forsons lawyers write to A-G to endorse offer by a third party to pay off 2.3m to end ambulance case Ato Forson’s lawyers write to A-G to endorse offer by a third party to pay off €...

36 minutes ago

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah We are not giving up on GHS53 million despite jailing of Ato Essien – Deputy Att...

36 minutes ago

Joe Jackson Jailing Ato Essien good but I’m sad we’ve not been able to retrieve all our mone...

2 hours ago

NDC regional office vandalised over 'biased' Odododiodoo parliamentary candidate vetting NDC regional office vandalised over 'biased' Odododiodoo parliamentary candidate...

2 hours ago

DDEP has disoriented growth plan of Rural and Community Banks - Dr Aubynn DDEP has disoriented growth plan of Rural and Community Banks - Dr Aubynn 

2 hours ago

Ato Forson endorses offer by third party to pay off 2.3m ambulance case – Deputy AG Ato Forson endorses offer by third party to pay off €2.3m ambulance case – Deput...

2 hours ago

Breast Cancer: Examine the breast while sucking – Physician Assistant tells men Breast Cancer: Examine the breast while sucking – Physician Assistant tells men

2 hours ago

J.B Danquah: Absence of juror halts murder trial of 'Sexy Dodon' J.B Danquah: Absence of juror halts murder trial of 'Sexy Dodon'

2 hours ago

Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte Dam Spillage: Every life must be protected — Professor Kpessa-Whyte

3 hours ago

Dam Spillage: No civilized country intentionally drowns its citizens every year — Oliver Barker fumes Dam Spillage: No civilized country intentionally drowns its citizens every year ...

Just in....
body-container-line