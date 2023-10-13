Modern Ghana logo
It’s unfortunate Alan has left the party; we need him to break the 8 – Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has revealed that he is hurt by the departure of failed flagbearer aspirant Alan Kyerematen from the party.

Alan Kyerematen, a former Minister for Trade and Industry announced his resignation from the NPP in September weeks after he withdrew from contesting the flagbearer election of the NPP.

“I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate,” Alan Kyerematen announced at a Conference.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview on Thursday, October 12, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie described Alan’s exit as unfortunate.

Arguing that politics is about numbers, the former Minister for Trade and Industry said the NPP needs Alan Kyerematen and every other member of the party to win the 2024 General Elections.

“We are in politics and politics is about numbers. It doesn’t matter the stature of the person. It could be the youth organizer of MA Primary School Polling Station. If he turns his back on us I am equally hurt as any member. For me it’s unfortunate. We need every soul to break the 8 next year,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said.

Regardless of what has happened, the former Trade and Industry Minister is confident that the NPP can regroup to win the 2024 General Elections to stay in power.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

