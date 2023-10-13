Free SHS: School management should be allowed to procure food items for their students – Mahama

13.10.2023 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has assured that the next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) plans to take steps that will improve the Free Senior High School (FSHS) in the country.

Since the implementation of the programme by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2017, millions of Ghanaians have been able to receive education at the secondary level.

Despite its success, the programme has been faced with several challenges including feeding.

To deal with this problem, John Dramani Mahama has recommended that management of the various senior high schools should be allowed to procure food items for their students.

This he insists will address the unnecessary challenges to ensure feeding of students is longer a problem.

“I agree with The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) that Senior High School management should be allowed to procure food items for their students.

“This change in policy aligns with my stance, which I announced in Navrongo in November 2020. It will eliminate the unnecessary hindrances that hamper the feeding of SHS students in Ghana,” John Dramani Mahama shared in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his government is committed to making investments in the education sector to improve teaching and learning.