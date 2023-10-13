FDA seizes 15 bags of unregistered aphrodisiacs, body enhancement products at Kejetia

Modern Ghana logo
Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has taken action by confiscating 15 "Ghana Must Go" bags filled with unregistered products at the new Kumasi Kejetia Market, located in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.

The seized products comprise aphrodisiacs, body enhancement products, allopathic medicines, and other items with an estimated value of GH¢850,000.

Mr. John Laryea Odai-Tettey, the Regional Head of the FDA, informed the media that the products were discovered and seized from a specific shop during a planned operation in the market, based on actionable intelligence.

The operation, which occurred on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, is part of the FDA's ongoing market surveillance efforts aimed at curbing the presence and distribution of unwholesome and unregistered products within the market.

