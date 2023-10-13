New judge to try Opuni-Agongo case on daily basis

13.10.2023 LISTEN

The trial of the former Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni, and businessman Seidu Agongo, along with Agricult Ghana Limited, will now be heard on a daily basis, as directed by an Accra High Court.

Starting from Friday, October 13, 2023, until December 7, 2023, the new trial judge, Justice Aboagye Tandoh, emphasized that the parties involved must report to court every weekday for the proceedings.

The accused individuals, Dr. Stephen Opuni and Seidu Agongo, along with Agricult Ghana Limited, face a total of 27 charges, including willfully causing financial loss to the state and contravention of the Public Procurement Act in the purchase of Lithovit liquid fertiliser between 2014 and 2016.

Justice Aboagye Tandoh took over the case from the previous judge, Justice Kwasi A. Gyimah, and announced the adoption of proceedings without prior consultation with the defense or prosecution, a departure from the usual practice.

The defense had filed a motion to stay proceedings and reconsider the adoption of previous proceedings, but the motion was dismissed by the judge.

During the hearing, there was also a brief delay as the prosecution had failed to serve one of the defense counsels with the necessary documents.

The court stood down briefly to rectify the situation and ensure all parties were properly served.

-Classfmonline