Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

New judge to try Opuni-Agongo case on daily basis

New judge to try Opuni-Agongo case on daily basis
13.10.2023 LISTEN

The trial of the former Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni, and businessman Seidu Agongo, along with Agricult Ghana Limited, will now be heard on a daily basis, as directed by an Accra High Court.

Starting from Friday, October 13, 2023, until December 7, 2023, the new trial judge, Justice Aboagye Tandoh, emphasized that the parties involved must report to court every weekday for the proceedings.

The accused individuals, Dr. Stephen Opuni and Seidu Agongo, along with Agricult Ghana Limited, face a total of 27 charges, including willfully causing financial loss to the state and contravention of the Public Procurement Act in the purchase of Lithovit liquid fertiliser between 2014 and 2016.

Justice Aboagye Tandoh took over the case from the previous judge, Justice Kwasi A. Gyimah, and announced the adoption of proceedings without prior consultation with the defense or prosecution, a departure from the usual practice.

The defense had filed a motion to stay proceedings and reconsider the adoption of previous proceedings, but the motion was dismissed by the judge.

During the hearing, there was also a brief delay as the prosecution had failed to serve one of the defense counsels with the necessary documents.

The court stood down briefly to rectify the situation and ensure all parties were properly served.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Ato Essien demonstrated sheer greed with pure criminal intent to steal such gargantuan money without thinking about depositors – Judge Ato Essien demonstrated sheer greed with pure criminal intent to steal such garg...

2 hours ago

Konadu mourns with Kufuor Konadu mourns with Kufuor

2 hours ago

FDA seizes 15 bags of unregistered aphrodisiacs, body enhancement products at Kejetia FDA seizes 15 bags of unregistered aphrodisiacs, body enhancement products at Ke...

2 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah We go to court with evidence not conjectures – Deputy AG on Prof. Frimpong-Boate...

2 hours ago

New judge to try Opuni-Agongo case on daily basis New judge to try Opuni-Agongo case on daily basis

2 hours ago

NPPs presidential primaries to be held in all constituencies on November 4 NPP’s presidential primaries to be held in all constituencies on November 4

2 hours ago

Assist ECOWAS with resources in terror fight like you do for Ukraine – Akufo-Addo to UK, US and EU Assist ECOWAS with resources in terror fight like you do for Ukraine – Akufo-Add...

3 hours ago

NPP Presidential Race: Election Committee presents provisional voters register to all aspirants NPP Presidential Race: Election Committee presents provisional voters register t...

3 hours ago

Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum has been held in his residence since the coup on July 26. By Ludovic MARIN POOLAFPFile Fate of Niger's deposed president unclear after 80 days detained

16 hours ago

Ghana is firm in support of Israel, Ukraine — Akufo-Addo Ghana is firm in support of Israel, Ukraine — Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line