Be patient with govt over renovation of Odawna market – Korle Klottey MCE beg traders

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly is appealing to Odawna Market traders to be patient and trust government to renovate the market.

This plea follows the traders’ threat of a naked protest because the government has not yet fulfilled its pledge to refurbish the market and meet their demands.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Nii Adjei Tawiah, in an interview with Citi News on Thursday, said “We will continuously ask for their patience because the government has good intentions but everybody is also complaining about the debt burden of the country.”

“And sometimes when things are not done properly it creates some repulsion and all these we are trying to prevent.”

He also assured that his outfit would soon initiate discussions with the traders.

-citinewsroom