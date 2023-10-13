Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Media unfair to NPP; not reporting government’s achievements – Dr Afriyie Akoto

Headlines Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, NPP flagbearer hopeful
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a presidential candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the media of being unfair to the ruling party.

The flagbearer candidate lamented that the media has not done enough to trumpet the ruling party's achievements over the years.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM on Thursday, October 12, the former Minister of Food and Agriculture hoped the media will provide more balanced reportages showcasing the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

"The media has not been fair to the NPP government in particular. The media could do far better in propagating the successes of the NPP,” he said.

This comes at a time when the NPP is gearing up to break the 8.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto will face off other aspirants including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and former MP Francis Addai Nimoh in the flagbearer race.

The winner will become the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Ghana is firm in support of Israel, Ukraine — Akufo-Addo Ghana is firm in support of Israel, Ukraine — Akufo-Addo

5 hours ago

The greatest threat to democracy in Africa is the proliferation, sophistication of terrorist networks – Akufo-Addo The greatest threat to democracy in Africa is the proliferation, sophistication ...

6 hours ago

Blackshield Fund Management rejects SECs claims of bailout delay Blackshield Fund Management rejects SEC’s claims of bailout delay

6 hours ago

Well start arrests of unlawful use of our uniforms soon – GAF warns We’ll start arrests of unlawful use of our uniforms soon – GAF warns

6 hours ago

Holding on urine for a long time dangerous – IMaH Dialysis Nurse Holding on urine for a long time dangerous – IMaH Dialysis Nurse

6 hours ago

Court to deliver Aisha Huangs judgement on December 4 Court to deliver Aisha Huang’s judgement on December 4

6 hours ago

I agree CHASS must handle feeding of students – Mahama I agree CHASS must handle feeding of students – Mahama

6 hours ago

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva wrongly announced a debt deal with Zambia at an IMF-World Bank discussion on debt worldwide. By FADEL SENNA AFP IMF chief prematurely announces Zambia debt deal

6 hours ago

Liberians voted in presidential and legislative elections on Tuesday. By GUY PETERSON AFP International observers praise Liberia on peaceful vote

6 hours ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs UTV attack: 'Blame production team for fusing showbiz with politics' — Allotey J...

Just in....
body-container-line