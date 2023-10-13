Media unfair to NPP; not reporting government’s achievements – Dr Afriyie Akoto

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a presidential candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the media of being unfair to the ruling party.

The flagbearer candidate lamented that the media has not done enough to trumpet the ruling party's achievements over the years.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM on Thursday, October 12, the former Minister of Food and Agriculture hoped the media will provide more balanced reportages showcasing the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

"The media has not been fair to the NPP government in particular. The media could do far better in propagating the successes of the NPP,” he said.

This comes at a time when the NPP is gearing up to break the 8.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto will face off other aspirants including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and former MP Francis Addai Nimoh in the flagbearer race.

The winner will become the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.