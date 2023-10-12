Long-term urine retention might be hazardous — IMaH Dialysis nurse

People should avoid storing urine for extended periods of time as it may cause renal disorders, according to Ms. Nancy Abedi, a dialysis nurse at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH).

According to Ms. Abedi, holding onto pee can result in urinary tract infections, which can allow bacteria and other organisms to grow and proliferate inside the bladder.

According to her, these germs might then enter the kidneys and produce malfunctions that would ultimately result in renal disease.

Ms. Abedi was speaking on the topic “Kidney Disease," at the weekly “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting communication on health-related topics and setting the medium for the propagation of health information to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

Speaking on the topic “Kidney Diseases,” Ms. Abedi explained that having some underlying illnesses and holding on to one’s urine for a long time increases the risk of ending up with a kidney disease, some of which are chronic.

The IMaH Dialysis Nurse revealed that vesicoureteral reflux—a condition in which urine backs up into the kidney from the bladder—raises pressure on the kidneys and impairs their ability to function.

She noted kidney stones, tumors, and an enlarged prostate may all potentially be brought on by an obstruction in the passage of urine.

She explained that in addition to eliminating waste from the blood following food, physical exercise, and chemical or pharmaceutical exposure, healthy kidneys are necessary for people to maintain blood pH levels of water and minerals like salt, potassium, and phosphorus.

She continued by saying that a healthy kidney also generates erythropoietin, which tells the body to start producing red blood cells, and renin, which the body utilizes to help control blood pressure.

Ms. Abedi further said the kidney also makes an active form of vitamin D, needed for bone health and other things, therefore encouraging the public to take good care of their kidneys and reduce the risk factors for contracting kidney diseases.

Some other risk factors she mentioned were hypertension, diabetes, over-exposure to some toxins, sickle cell disease, some medications, congenital kidney disease, age, and family history, among others.

She said some signs of chronic kidney diseases include anemia, blood in urine, dark urine, decreased mental alertness, decreased urine output, and swollen feet, hands, and ankles.

Other symptoms are fatigue, hypertension, insomnia, persistent itchy skin, loss of appetite, male inability to get or maintain an erection, nausea, pain on the side or mid to lower back, panting, and sudden change in body weight, among others.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, expressed concern about the poor health information and the low or lack of concerted efforts to educate the public on basic health issues.

He appealed to the media and health professionals to work together to educate the public against preventable sickness and healthy lifestyles.

-CDA Consult || Contributor