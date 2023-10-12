Strong men don’t have an attitude; they have standards - Synod Clerk

The Reverend Wilson Dumasi, Meridian Presbytery Synod Clerk of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has said that since "strong men don't have an attitude; they have standards," men fellowship members should also have standards.

“Only then can they strategically position themselves to alter their ingrained behaviours and fulfil their mandate of both personal and church growth?” he explained.

He emphasized that males are vital to a country's development and tasked them with taking the initiative to drive constructive change.

At the EP Church Meridian Men's Fellowship 2023 business conference, Rev. Dumasi made this statement under the overarching theme, "Revive us again, Lord, heal us! The men's strategic role."

He gave an explanation of the motivation for wanting to bring the men's fellowship back to life and gave it a clear strategic objective in everything as the men's primary mission is spiritual development and growth.

As a body of Christ, Jesus urged us to undergo genuine healing and restoration on a spiritual, material, financial, mental, and emotional level.

Men's fellowship is crucial for a man's spiritual health, according to Mr. Francis Ameyibor, the chairman of the business conference and Tema Regional Manager for the Ghana News Agency.

He urged the men's fellowship to switch from "analogue to digital fellowship," which possesses the qualities of contemporary relevance and will give their lifestyles more vibrancy.

In order for the men to inherit the mantles of men's fellowships when they grew up, he urged them to be strong, hold fast, and instil a strong moral foundation in their offspring.

"Let's raise our kids in God's ways so they won't stray from them as they get older. Take your kids to church and participate in family activities so they can learn to follow God's ways and not stray from them," the speaker advised.

He tasked the church with planning events such as seminars, workshops, outings, and entertaining games, among other things.

He emphasised that the fellowship needed to be changed into a Christian business incubator fellowship in order to draw in both young and old, help them with their mental health, and encourage the younger generation to join the men's fellowship.

The guest speaker, Justice Issac Douse, a former Appeal Court Judge, also mentioned that men's strategic roles require them to lead well, provide an example for the youth, and contribute to the church's overall growth.

He emphasized that men should lead their families by example, teaching them godly behaviour that will make them leaders in the Lord's service and enable them to support their families.

According to Justice Douse, men should be good role models for future generations by participating positively in church activities and serving as fathers not only to their families but also to the church and other members of their communities.

The president of Meridian Presbytery Men's Fellowship, Mr. Samuel Akoetey, said men ought to make a concerted effort to consider the conference's subject and assume leadership roles in their homes, churches, and communities.

The conference was organized annually to evaluate, take stock, and discuss issues that will empower the men’s fellowship and the church as a whole.

-CDA Consult || Contributor