Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

The greatest threat to democracy in Africa is the proliferation, sophistication of terrorist networks – Akufo-Addo

Headlines The greatest threat to democracy in Africa is the proliferation, sophistication of terrorist networks – Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the world to come together to fight terrorism.

Delivering an address on "Democracy and Security in West Africa," at an event organised in his honour by the United States Institute of Peace, in Washington D.C., United States of America, the President said the proliferation and sophistication of terrorist networks have become the greatest threats to democracy in Africa.

He said even more concerning is the fact that these terrorist groups are evolving by the day, as they scramble to control more territories and natural resources, especially in peripheral communities where the lack of effective State presence and control creates conditions for penetration and, ultimately, radicalisation.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo argued that this should not only be a source of great concern to the continent of Africa, but it should also be of concern to the rest of the world.

“The fight against terrorism has to be a global fight. We must pull our resources together to confront a common enemy. The resources dedicated to counter-terrorism have to match the resources available to the terrorist groups.

“The menace caused by terrorism is such that we must share the burden of the fight to be able to incapacitate the terrorists. Our failure to do so leaves the entire world in danger of a spillover effect of terrorism and violent extremism,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The Ghana President further stressed that this is the time for a global coalition of democracies, a coalition of the willing, determined to banish the spectre of terrorism and violent extremism.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghana is firm in support of Israel, Ukraine — Akufo-Addo Ghana is firm in support of Israel, Ukraine — Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

The greatest threat to democracy in Africa is the proliferation, sophistication of terrorist networks – Akufo-Addo The greatest threat to democracy in Africa is the proliferation, sophistication ...

3 hours ago

Blackshield Fund Management rejects SECs claims of bailout delay Blackshield Fund Management rejects SEC’s claims of bailout delay

3 hours ago

Well start arrests of unlawful use of our uniforms soon – GAF warns We’ll start arrests of unlawful use of our uniforms soon – GAF warns

3 hours ago

Holding on urine for a long time dangerous – IMaH Dialysis Nurse Holding on urine for a long time dangerous – IMaH Dialysis Nurse

3 hours ago

Court to deliver Aisha Huangs judgement on December 4 Court to deliver Aisha Huang’s judgement on December 4

3 hours ago

I agree CHASS must handle feeding of students – Mahama I agree CHASS must handle feeding of students – Mahama

3 hours ago

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva wrongly announced a debt deal with Zambia at an IMF-World Bank discussion on debt worldwide. By FADEL SENNA AFP IMF chief prematurely announces Zambia debt deal

3 hours ago

Liberians voted in presidential and legislative elections on Tuesday. By GUY PETERSON AFP International observers praise Liberia on peaceful vote

3 hours ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs UTV attack: 'Blame production team for fusing showbiz with politics' — Allotey J...

Just in....
body-container-line