Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Holding on urine for a long time dangerous – IMaH Dialysis Nurse

Health Holding on urine for a long time dangerous – IMaH Dialysis Nurse
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ms. Nancy Abedi, Dialysis Nurse at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has cautioned people against holding on to their urine for a long time, as the practice could lead to the development of kidney diseases.

Ms Abedi explained that holding on to urine could lead to urinary tract infections, which could cause some organisms and bacteria to build up and multiply within the bladder.

She said such bacteria could then travel into the kidneys to cause their malfunction, leading to kidney disease.

Ms Abedi was speaking on the topic “kidney disease,” at the weekly “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting communication on health-related topics and setting the medium for the propagation of health information to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

“Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! is a public health advocacy platform initiated by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office to explore the parameters of the four approaches to health communication: informative, educating, persuasive, and prompting.

Speaking on the topic “kidney diseases,” Ms Abedi explained that having some underlying illnesses and holding on to one's urine for a long time increases the risk of ending up with a kidney disease, some of which are chronic.

The IMaH Dialysis Nurse disclosed that obstructed urine flow could back up into the kidney from the bladder, known as vesicoureteral reflux, adding that blocked urine flow increases pressure on the kidney and undermines their functions.

She said an obstructed urine flow could also cause an enlarged prostate, kidney stones, and tumours.

She said humans need healthy kidneys to keep a balance of water and minerals such as sodium, potassium, and phosphorus in their blood, as well as remove waste from the blood after digestion, muscle activity, and exposure to chemicals or medications.

A healthy kidney, she added, also makes renin, which the body uses to help manage blood pressure, and produces a chemical called erythropoietin, which prompts the body to make red blood cells.

Ms Abedi further said the kidney also makes an active form of vitamin D, needed for bone health and other things, therefore encouraging the public to take good care of their kidneys and reduce the risk factors for contracting kidney diseases.

Some other risk factors she mentioned were hypertension, diabetes, over-exposure to some toxins, sickle cell disease, some medications, congenital kidney disease, age, and family history, among others.

She said some signs of chronic kidney diseases include anaemia, blood in urine, dark urine, decreased mental alertness, decreased urine output, and swollen feet, hands, and ankles.

Other symptoms are fatigue, hypertension, insomnia, persistent itchy skin, loss of appetite, male inability to get or maintain an erection, nausea, pain on the side or mid to lower back, panting, and sudden change in body weight, among others.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, expressed concern about the poor health information and the low or lack of concerted efforts to educate the public on basic health issues.

He appealed to the media and health professionals to work together to educate the public against preventable sickness and healthy lifestyles.

GNA

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Ghana is firm in support of Israel, Ukraine — Akufo-Addo Ghana is firm in support of Israel, Ukraine — Akufo-Addo

24 minutes ago

The greatest threat to democracy in Africa is the proliferation, sophistication of terrorist networks – Akufo-Addo The greatest threat to democracy in Africa is the proliferation, sophistication ...

1 hour ago

Blackshield Fund Management rejects SECs claims of bailout delay Blackshield Fund Management rejects SEC’s claims of bailout delay

1 hour ago

Well start arrests of unlawful use of our uniforms soon – GAF warns We’ll start arrests of unlawful use of our uniforms soon – GAF warns

1 hour ago

Holding on urine for a long time dangerous – IMaH Dialysis Nurse Holding on urine for a long time dangerous – IMaH Dialysis Nurse

1 hour ago

Court to deliver Aisha Huangs judgement on December 4 Court to deliver Aisha Huang’s judgement on December 4

1 hour ago

I agree CHASS must handle feeding of students – Mahama I agree CHASS must handle feeding of students – Mahama

1 hour ago

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva wrongly announced a debt deal with Zambia at an IMF-World Bank discussion on debt worldwide. By FADEL SENNA AFP IMF chief prematurely announces Zambia debt deal

1 hour ago

Liberians voted in presidential and legislative elections on Tuesday. By GUY PETERSON AFP International observers praise Liberia on peaceful vote

1 hour ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs UTV attack: 'Blame production team for fusing showbiz with politics' — Allotey J...

Just in....
body-container-line