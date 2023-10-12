Holding on urine for a long time dangerous – IMaH Dialysis Nurse

Ms. Nancy Abedi, Dialysis Nurse at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has cautioned people against holding on to their urine for a long time, as the practice could lead to the development of kidney diseases.

Ms Abedi explained that holding on to urine could lead to urinary tract infections, which could cause some organisms and bacteria to build up and multiply within the bladder.

She said such bacteria could then travel into the kidneys to cause their malfunction, leading to kidney disease.

Ms Abedi was speaking on the topic “kidney disease,” at the weekly “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting communication on health-related topics and setting the medium for the propagation of health information to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

Speaking on the topic “kidney diseases,” Ms Abedi explained that having some underlying illnesses and holding on to one's urine for a long time increases the risk of ending up with a kidney disease, some of which are chronic.

The IMaH Dialysis Nurse disclosed that obstructed urine flow could back up into the kidney from the bladder, known as vesicoureteral reflux, adding that blocked urine flow increases pressure on the kidney and undermines their functions.

She said an obstructed urine flow could also cause an enlarged prostate, kidney stones, and tumours.

She said humans need healthy kidneys to keep a balance of water and minerals such as sodium, potassium, and phosphorus in their blood, as well as remove waste from the blood after digestion, muscle activity, and exposure to chemicals or medications.

A healthy kidney, she added, also makes renin, which the body uses to help manage blood pressure, and produces a chemical called erythropoietin, which prompts the body to make red blood cells.

Ms Abedi further said the kidney also makes an active form of vitamin D, needed for bone health and other things, therefore encouraging the public to take good care of their kidneys and reduce the risk factors for contracting kidney diseases.

Some other risk factors she mentioned were hypertension, diabetes, over-exposure to some toxins, sickle cell disease, some medications, congenital kidney disease, age, and family history, among others.

She said some signs of chronic kidney diseases include anaemia, blood in urine, dark urine, decreased mental alertness, decreased urine output, and swollen feet, hands, and ankles.

Other symptoms are fatigue, hypertension, insomnia, persistent itchy skin, loss of appetite, male inability to get or maintain an erection, nausea, pain on the side or mid to lower back, panting, and sudden change in body weight, among others.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, expressed concern about the poor health information and the low or lack of concerted efforts to educate the public on basic health issues.

He appealed to the media and health professionals to work together to educate the public against preventable sickness and healthy lifestyles.

